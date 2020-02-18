The Clean Beauty Trends We Learned at Credo's First-Ever Summit
Clean beauty is taking over, and one of the companies leading the charge is Credo with its non-comprising Dirty List of banned ingredients and crazy-high standards (the products have to work wonders, too, right?). Earlier this month, Credo hosted its first-ever Clean Beauty Summit in San Francisco, and invited its latest and greatest brands to join together for a day of squeaky clean fun. But we showed up ready to learn, and had our eyes narrowed in on the trends leading the way in 2020. Ready to become an early adopter? Check out what's already got out attention for a routine that's just as current as it is clean.
Color Makes a Splash
Love a no-makeup makeup look? Clean beauty has always had you covered. But for those who don't shy away from bold hues, you've got plenty to look forward to in 2020. P/Y/T Beauty was one of the first to bring eyeshadow palettes to Credo, and both its iterations include matte and shimmer formulas with significant color payoff. Soon, it'll be updating its more muted blushes and lipstick duos with new high-impact fruity shades. Also making color waves is LA-based Tower28, a beach-inspired line of beauty verified to be safe for even the most sensitive skin. Oh, and it's Mother of Dragons approved: Emilia Clarke has worn BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in its peachy shade, Magic Hour, on the red carpet.
Hair Gets Bigger
We don't mean just volume (although that's definitely happening) but as a category altogether. Until now, clean beauty haircare has been a one-size-fits-all affair, and now brands are formulating by hair type and concern. Leading the way is EVOLVh, a toxic-free line that focuses on penetrating strands with nourishment, instead of simply coating it to style. In need of volume? There's a line for that (and soon expanding). Need something safe for color-treated hair? That, too. And ever-thirsty coils get some love with its hydrating curl line. Expect to see other clean hair brands, like salon-loved Reverie, to upgrade its collection by category too.
Mushroom Goes Manic
"We see a mushroom influx happening, more than just a sprinkle of ashwaganda. There are more brands developmening and touting the skin benefits of different kinds of mushrooms," says Credo co-founder and COO Annie Jackson. The ingredient has already sprouted in Grown Alchemist's Anti-Pollution Primer and Herbivore Botanicals' Emerald face oil, both powered by the plant to surge skin with moisture. Get ready to trip out your routine with even more mushroom magic in the year to come.
No Chill for CBD
The go-to calming ingredient is already high (no pun intended) on everyone's beauty list, so it's no wonder the category is growing already for 2020. Soon, you'll be able to slather the muscle-soothing ingredient where gym lovers need it most: on that booty. Bawdy will be launching its CBD Butt Balm Butt Stick, the perfect remedy for squat lovers to relax achy glutes and add extra firmness. Taking things back upward, Vertly's new face mist is loaded with 100mg of CBD to help calm skin and reduce redness, another gym bag must if you ask us.
Beauty Tools Get Sharper
Skincare has become much more ritualistic as of late, borrowing from ancient techniques to optimize skin health. One such popular version is the Gua Sha, a Chinese healing stone used to help lift, tone, and sculpt facial muscles...and now we're using it to apply skincare for extra healing and product-penetrating benefits. Wildling's new Empress Stone version is made of bian stone instead of quartz (for more healing power, of course) and has a unique comb edge to stimulate flow.