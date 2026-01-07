Anthropologie just dropped their 2026 Valentine’s Day decor collection, and the showstopper is a brand-new version of the viral Icon Juice Glass. While the retailer’s adorable glassware is usually first thing to sell out, the rest of this year’s launch is also so stunning. Leaning heavily into the coquette trend and Parisian bistro aesthetics, we’re in love with basically everything in the collection. We shopped through everything that’s available and tracked down the nine must-haves to sweeten up your space this February.

Scroll on to shop our top pieces from Anthropologie’s 2026 Valentine’s Day decor collection!

Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass It's baaack! Anthro just dropped several new designs of their famous Icon Juice Glass for Valentine's Day. From this heart lollipop motif to a chocolate-covered strawberry moment, it's downright perfect for serving up your favorite drinks as long as V-Day season lasts. If you're going to purchase anything from Anthro's limited-time collection, let it be this adorable $16 glass.

Anthropologie The Bistro Tile Stoneware Muffin Pan: Valentine's Edition Though it's meant to be a muffin pan, we think this bistro tile-glazed stoneware piece would be perfect for setting out a solid snack rotation for any Valentine's Day date or Galentine's celebration at home. It's truly so cute to the point where we'd leave it out all year.

Anthropologie Terrain Heart Glass Taper Holder Who knew taper candle holders could get cuter?! This heart-shaped design is just perfect for adding the right amount of whimsy to any room, from your dining table to your bathroom counter. It's available in two different sizes and colors, too, so the opportunity to customize your home decor vision is wide open.

Anthropologie The Amour Taper Candles And to really sweeten the deal, Anthro is also selling themed taper candles to place in the aforementioned holders. This set of two candles comes in three different designs to suit your personal taste.

Anthropologie Scalloped Glass Serving Stand Hosting a V-Day get-together this year? Ditch the traditional charcuterie board for a tiered stand like this. It's giving elegant.

Anthropologie Love Velvet Garland This made-to-last velvet garland is just so sweet. You could opt to hang it on your mantle or drape it over your bed's headboard. Wherever you put it, you'll definitely feel the love.

Anthropologie Gingham Cotton Ruffle Heart Pillow We're head over heels for this adorable heart pillow. The gingham pattern mixed with the abundance of ruffles make it undeniably charming, and we love that it's not plastered with any kind of cheesy saying. A must-have!

Anthropologie Cable-Knit Icon Floral Throw Blanket This iconic throw blanket is like draping yourself in a cozy sweater, except 10 times bigger. The heart-shaped flower details are so sweet. Time to cuddle up!

Anthropologie Dotted Rim Pink Glass Vase Flowers on Valentine's Day are non-negotiable, but you definitely need somewhere sweet to place 'em! This minimalistic vase is perfect for any blooms since it embraces a spot-on color story.

