What Is Kulfi Beauty And Why Is Everyone Buzzing About Them On TikTok?
With so many great makeup products out there, it can be hard to stand out in the pack. Breakout star Kulfi Beauty, did this and then some, making waves in the beauty industry as of late. Everyone's taking to TikTok and other social media platforms, raving about the bold products that are inspired by South Asian beauty rituals. If you're looking to add something fresh to your makeup bag, here's everything you'll want to know about Kulfi Beauty.
What is Kulfi Beauty?
Image via Kulfi Beauty
Kulfi Beauty is designed to be a brand that celebrates both culture andbeauty. It's named after a South Asian ice-cream-like dessert that is sweet and colorful. The brand gives off the same vibes, with pastel packaging and stunning products. They're best known for their Kajal Eyeliner, Heirloom Satin Lipsticks, and Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Concealer. Their Mehndi Moment cream blushes are also so pretty and pigmented, making them a must-try!
Who is behind the Kulfi Beauty brand?
Image via Kulfi Beauty
With it being named after a South Asian treat, it's no surprise that the company was founded by a woman who is proud of her roots. It was all started by a woman named Priyanka Ganjoo who began her journey in the beauty industry in the early 2010s working for beauty subscription service IPSY. There, she decided that she was going to start a brand that honored and celebrated her vibrant South Asian culture.
In an interview with makeup.com, Ganjoo shared, "One of the things I felt really frustrated by was that I still didn't see people who looked like me. I didn't see South Asian people being represented in the brands and in the products that were being developed int terms of shade ranges."
Thus, Kulfi was born — a brand that is designed to help other women of color feel empowered and represented by the beauty industry. It encourages people of all races and backgrounds to experiment with color, even if they have been discouraged from doing so in the past.
And, the brand wants people to remember that makeup is supposed to be fun! Ganjoo explained more of the inspiration for the brand and said, "Thinking back to the moments in my life when I felt really carefree and playful, and I remembered eating kulfi on a hot summer day in Delhi."
Where can makeup enthusiasts find Kulfi Beauty?
Image via Kulfi Beauty
Kulfi Beauty is now available at Sephora (which is part of the reason it's getting so much buzz on social media)! Their products are also available on their own website, kulfibeauty.com.
Shop Kulfi Beauty Here
Zari Eyes Long-Lasting Crease-Proof Cream Eyeshadow
