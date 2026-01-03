Have you noticed the uptick in après-ski culture within the last couple of years? People are dying to experience the cozy luxury of the ski aesthetic, and I’m 100% here for it!

For those who don't know, après-ski is a French term for the lavish activities one engages in after hitting the ski slopes. That could mean kicking back by the fireplace in a beautiful lodge and warming up after a day of skiing. It could also mean pouring yourself a nice glass of wine and taking a dip in the hot tub with your friends.

If you truly want to live up to the après-ski aesthetic, you’re definitely going to need some cute ski clothes. That's exactly why I've gathered these gorgeous styles that just graced the shelves of my favorite stores. Ready for some shopping?

Scroll on to shop 10 cute ski clothes to get a luxurious aprés aesthetic this winter!

Anthropologie Varley Franca Sherpa Fleece Jacket Nowadays, you can rarely find a piece of clothing that perfectly combines a cozy aesthetic with high-end fashion, but this fleece jacket does just that. I’m obsessed with its colors and soft texture that's perfect for bundling up in cold weather. Varley knew exactly what they were doing with this one.

Free People Free People Movement All Prepped Ski Suit Ready to be the chicest girl at the ski lodge? With this Free People ski suit, you’ll be the most stylish baddie on the slopes. Simply gorgeous!

Free People Free People Movement Lift Love Jacket Now that’s what I call poised! I am truly loving everything about this Free People jacket. From the cinched waist to the bright color, it just screams sophistication and style.

Revolve Free People Downhill Diva Ski Suit Free People isn’t playing around with this iconic piece. It’s rather expensive, but looking like a million bucks is utterly priceless.

Free People Mountain High Metallic Snow Boots I'm living for these metallic boots. They're perfect for pairing up with all of the jackets listed above. They’re giving major Moon Boots vibes, which were all the rage back in my middle school days. Gotta love a vintage look!

ASOS ASOS Threadbare Ski Straight Leg Pants Can we talk about how adorable these burgundy and pink ski pants are?I’m always impressed by ASOS's clothing selection, and this pick right here is no exception. The stark color is a perfect contrast to the endless white snow when you hit the slopes, making these pants a total steal (they're only $70).

H&M H&M Water-Repellent Ski Pants I’m absolutely living for these ski pants that are selling like hot cakes at H&M. I appreciate how they offer a sense of character with the high-waisted design and overall strappy style.

Free People Goldbergh Pantera Ski Jacket The plush material and playful cheetah print of this jacket are just too cute to pass up. I’m in love!

Zara Zara Water Resistant Windproof Recco Technology Ski Overalls This outfit is as sleek as it is functional. If you want to look like a chic supermodel on the ski slopes (while still wearing something you can actually be comfortable and mobile in), this is the perfect look for you.

Free People Free People Movement Myoko Jacquard Base Leggings If you need something to go under your ski pants or an easy 'fit to throw on after a long day out in the snow, these base leggings are perfect. Free People always delivers when it comes to cute ski clothes. They certainly didn’t hold back with these!

