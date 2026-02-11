Netflix’s New Period Drama Has Steamy Bridgerton Energy With A Pirate Twist

If you're a period piece lover, you're gonna want to tune in for this new show. I love a good period piece, so I knew as soon as I turned on Sandokan, I would be obsessed. I proved myself right, this show is like Pirates of the Caribbean meets Anna Karenina. Nothing gets me more than an adventure-meets-love story, and that's exactly what this series is.

Sandokan has everything from gorgeous cinematography to stellar performances from familiar faces (cough, cough, Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl and new ones. If you love romance, adventure, and period piece dramas, look no further. Here’s why audiences are calling Sandokan their new favorite show.

What is Sandokan About? IMDB Sandokan follows the character Sandokan, played by Can Yaman. He is a brave and compassionate pirate who lives a life of pure excitement, drama, and adventure. Lord James Brooke is a stiff and rigid rule-abiding pirate hunter who will stop at nothing to take them down. Marianna is an aristocrat who is intended to marry Lord James Brooke but feels stifled by the rigid Victorian lifestyle and is drawn to Sandokan’s world of pure freedom and adventure. Who will Marianna choose?

Is There A Trailer I Can Watch? IMDB Yes! Fans can watch the riveting Sandoken trailer for the Netflix hit.

Is The Pirate Romance Based On A Book? IMDB Sandokan is indeed based on the popular Italian adventure series by author Emilio Salgari.

Will There Be A Season 2? What Are Fans Saying About The Latest Netflix Hit? IMDB Fans are dying to know if there will be a second season of their new favorite Netflix period drama. Given audiences have already formed a deep attachment to the characters, fans are itching for more Sandokan, and it isn’t hard to see why. So, will there be a season 2 of the beloved series? Thankfully, there will be! According to What’s On Netflix, the hit show will be setting sail once more upon open seas. As for when it will air again, we’ll just have to wait patiently for more info since it’s still in the early stages of production.

What Are Fans Saying About The Latest Netflix Hit? IMDB I cannot stress enough how much audiences are raving about the latest Pirate drama. While period piece fans are known for being extremely selective and particular about what constitutes a good show, most are in agreement about Sandokan being a masterpiece. Audiences took to the YouTube comments section of the series trailer to express their adoration for the show. “A magnificent series,” one commenter wrote. “A gorgeous adaptation for TV of one of Salgari’s best novels. I read and loved Salgari [throughout] my whole childhood, and Can Yaman and entourage gave a splendid homage to this beloved writer. Bravo, Can, and congratulations, your English is perfect.” “One of the best series I've ever seen, without a doubt. I loved it, and I'm looking forward to the second season,” said another. “Just watched this first season and I'm obsessed,” a commenter chimed in. What are your thoughts on the latest pirate drama?

