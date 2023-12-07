This Beef Short Ribs With Vegetables Recipe Is The Coziest Winter Meal
Anyone who hosts for the holidays knows: the menu is maybe the most important element of any get together. I'm hosting Christmas dinner this year, so naturally I'm already considering what to serve. This galette is always crowd-pleasing appetizer, and I'll probably make some sort of fish and a seasonal salad to go alongside this Beef Short Ribs with Root Vegetables recipe from Baldacci Family Vineyards (which is local to where I live in Sonoma, CA). It's the coziest meal for winter days and feels perfect for Christmas dinner. I've got my playlist all set, decor is covered (using my Trader Joe's wreath as a centerpiece with candles and twinkle lights), and just need a little wine to go with it all. A medium to full-bodied wine, like this Baldacci red wine blend, pairs perfectly with this dish and is special enough for a holiday dinner. Here's how you can make it for your own holiday celebration. Enjoy!
Image via Shutterstock
Beef Short Ribs with Root Vegetables Paired with Baldacci Family Vineyards
Beef Short Ribs
• 8 beef short Ribs
• salt and pepper to taste
• garlic powder
• onion powder
• cumin
Directions:
1. Season ribs; place in a roasting pan.
2. Cover with foil and roast at 275 degrees for 3-4 hours.
3. Remove from oven; set ribs aside.
4. Keep drippings for sauce
Image via Baldacci Family Vineyards
Root Vegetables
• 2 carrots
• 2 celery stalks
• 1/2 yellow onion
• 1/2 parsnip
• 1/2 rutabaga
• 1/2 turnip
• 1 beet
• 10 crimini mushrooms
• 4-6 red potatoes
• salt and pepper to taste, olive oil
Directions:
1. Dice vegetables into one-inch cubes.
2. Place in medium to large baking dish.
3. Season and coat with oil.
4. Bake at 375 degrees for 35-45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Image via Baldacci Family Vineyards
Sauce
• 2/3 bottle full-bodied red wine
• Renderings from short ribs
• 2 cups beef stock
• 3 tb unsalted butter
• 1 tsp garlic powder
• 1 tsp onion powder
• 2 tb fresh thyme, chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Sauté 1 tb butter, thyme, garlic and onion powder for 5 mins over low heat
2. Add short rib renderings (1/4 cup)
3. Add red wine and beef stock; bring to a moderate boil
4. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring frequently.
5. Season with salt and pepper
6. Reduce until about 1/3 original volume and add remaining butter.
7. Add the short ribs, cover, and simmer for 5 minutes.
Image via Baldacci Family Vineyards
Serve in large bowls; stack vegetables and short, then pour the sauce on top. Enjoy!
Lead image via Baldacci Family Vineyards
