This Elegant Christmas Jazz Playlist Is Perfect For Relaxing Fireside
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
There's no better feeling like slipping into some cozy pajamas, fixing yourself a big mug of hot chocolate, and kicking your feet up by the fire during Christmastime – and there's no better feeling than doing it to a relaxing, jazzy soundtrack. Lucky for you, we've curated the coolest jazz playlist for Christmas. It's filled with energetic vocals and classic instrumental arrangements to give you a moment of peace between all the seasonal chaos. Plus, it has a runtime of over 3 hours to keep your attention as you wrap gifts and travel to family.
Listen to our Christmas jazz playlist here.
"Santa Baby" – Haley Reinhart
This holiday song was meant for the jazz genre. Haley Reinhart delivers an exceptionally moody performance to kick off our Christmas jazz playlist.
"Have a Holly Jolly Christmas" – Harry Connick, Jr.
The brass section plays big on this track before Harry Connick, Jr. comes in with some soothing vocals.
"Jingle Bells" – Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra's voice is a defining part of jazz music, and it's even more comforting for the season when we hear him sing such a recognizable tune like "Jingle Bells." The barbershop background vocals really add to the vintage-y feel of this track.
"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" – Bill Evans
The Bill Evans Trio lays it down Christmas-style in this instrumental number. It's filled with musical energy and makes for the perfect accompaniment for winter dinner parties and relaxing with the family.
"Let It Snow!" – Michael Bublé
Bublé sings out the lyrics to Christmas classic, "Let It Snow!" in the most velvety-smooth way. This is one track we just can't go a single holiday season without, so make sure it's on rotation this winter.
"O Holy Night" – Steve Luke & Holloway
Taking it slower now, Steve Luke & Holloway's rendition of "O Holy Night" embodies Christmas calm.
"Winter Wonderland" – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
This famous duo dominated jazz in the very-recent modern age. Let them serenade all your seasonal ventures with "Winter Wonderland."
"Christmas In New Orleans" – Louis Armstrong and Benny Carter
Louis Armstrong's musical legacy is so jolly itself, so when he hops on a Christmas tune, the holiday vibes are only amplified. Take it away, Louis!
"Baby, It's Cold Outside" – Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery
Jimmy Smith combines his excellence on organ with Wes Montgomery's talents on guitar to cook up a version of the ever-iconic "Baby, It's Cold Outside."
"Angels We Have Heard on High" / Joy to the World" – Joe Pass
This song eases perfectly into the holidays with a calm jazz guitar arrangement.
Listen To Our Jazz Playlist For Christmas
Our jazz playlist for Christmas runs for over 3 hours and features more than 50 songs, so that each and every one of your holiday endeavors has a smooth soundtrack.
Follow us on Spotify for more music recs!
