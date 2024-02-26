The Rumored Cast For "Beef" Season 2 Is Shockingly Good
Without a doubt, the best TV shows of 2023 included the emotional end to the Succession saga, as well as the beginning of my attachment to Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us. I got cozy thanks to Sullivan's Crossing and became even more obsessed with The Bear, but the one show I never saw coming was Beef. The series is picking up awards left and right (hello Emmys and SAG Awards!), and it looks like we won't have to say goodbye yet. While Netflix hasn't confirmed a second season of the show, Deadline says we could get confirmation soon. Before you catch up on the best new TV shows of 2024, here's everything we know about Beef season 2.
Will there be a season 2 for Beef?
According to Deadline, creator and executive producer Lee Sung Jin is talking to cast members who can take the mantle from Steven Yeun and Ali Wong for Beef season 2. Based on the success of the show, I'd be surprised if Netflix didn't want to pursue a sophomore season — and I hope we get it sooner rather than later!
What is Beef season 2 about?
Beef season 2 will reportedly follow two feuding couples as they navigate their lives, and their supposed disdain for each other. If the new installment does feature four people instead of two, that means we can expect double the drama, double the stakes, and double the star power. It's a win-win-win!
Who's in the Beef season 2 cast?
This is the craziest part of all: For Beef season 2, it looks like we could have Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny as one of the feuding couples, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway as the other. This would be an absolutely insane cast to see onscreen together. Not only are they all incredible actors in their own right, but they're able to balance soft-spoken, graceful moments and over-the-top drama in a way would make Beef season 2 just as good as its predecessor — if not better.
How many seasons and episodes of Beef are there?
Right now, there is one season of Beef comprised of 10 episodes. It would make sense for Beef season 2 to also have ten episodes, rounding the series out to 20 episodes total.
Where can I watch Beef?
You can watch all ten episodes of Beef season 1 on Netflix now! You can also watch Unpacking BEEF | Inside the Season Finale and Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Break Down A Scene From BEEF on YouTube for the behind-the-scenes info you've been craving.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!