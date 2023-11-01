Trader Joe’s Holiday Items Are Trickling In – Here’s What’s On Shelves Now
Like Dunkin’andStarbucks, Trader Joe’s is welcoming the holiday season early with a range of snacks – savory and sweet – to incite excitement. There’s a whole new crop of Trader Joe’s holiday items out there, already available to shop. From peppermint-infused baking mixes to cocoa-covered caffeinated goods, these Trader Joe’s holiday items look scrumptious! Let’s dive into what you can snag from shelves right now.
Sweets
Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix
This new pre-made baking mix churns out some super rich, minty, chocolatey treats. You could opt to bake it in the recommended loaf form, or get creative with a muffin tin!
Mini Gingerbread People
'Tis indeed the season for gingerbread! Snack on these small fellas mid-day when you're wanting something sweet.
Peppermint Mini Marshmallows
These peppermint marshmallows will definitely help you perfect your hot chocolate ritual this winter.
Gingerbread Cake & Cookie Mix
This versatile baking mix transforms into cake or cookies – or both, if that's your vibe. It's unbelievably easy to make either one, TBH. All it needs to come to fruition is some oil, water, and egg.
Handmade Candy Cane with Cocoa Center
What's the holiday season without a candy cane? This Trader Joe's holiday item stands out from the traditional candy, though, boasting a soft cocoa crème center.
Minty Flavored Cocoa Truffles
These minty, luscious bites just. make. sense.
Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies
These two chewy gingerbread cookies host a thick and creamy layer of vanilla frosting in between for an extra indulgent holiday dessert.
Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars
The micro size of these star-shaped shortbread cookies makes them absolutely addictive to eat. You'll also fall in love with the crunchy exterior, made from dark chocolate and sprinkles.
Christmas Sprinkle
This festive sprinkle mix will make your Christmas cookies look oodles more impressive.
Chocolate Dipped Danish Cookies
This yummy pastry box will be there for all your last-minute get-togethers. Just grab and go – the party will surely adore your culinary contribution.
Cinnamon Sugar Toffee Trio
Toffee is *that* girl during the holidays. Equal parts crunchy, sticky, and silky, these bite-sized treats are covered in a sweet mix of cinnamon and sugar.
All Butter Sugar Cookie Dough
Time can get lost amongst all the holiday party prep – conserve not only your time, but your energy by baking up this pre-made cookie dough!
Apple Cinnamon Buns
Not ready for fall to end? These handcrafted pastries still retain some of that fall spirit with the help of tender apples and cinnamon!
Savory Snacks
Holiday Cheer Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread
This spread is equally cheesy, sweet, and savory, which can add a touch of flavor magic to the holiday season.
Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Tart
We love a tart. This savory one, part of Trader Joe's winter items, hosts a medley of squash, onion, and cheese. It's crazy easy to make, too. Just pop it in the oven, and you're set.
Baked Pizza Flavored Pillow Crisps
These hollow chips are crunchy AF and remind us of pizza-flavored Goldfish. Score!
Truffle Glaze
For an elegant finish to your seasonal dishes, this glaze brings forth sweetness and acidity. TJ's recommends adding it to pizza, salmon, or steak.
Drinks
Organic Hot Cocoa Mix
This drink mix with a splash of whiskey will make the *ultimate* boozy hot chocolate.
Non-Dairy Cinnamon Bun Oat Creamer
We're already obsessed with TJ's Brown Sugar Oat Creamer, so this cinnamon roll-inspired one must be heavenly.
Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee
Gift yourself the treat of a sweet coffee by brewing your next cup with this nutty, chocolatey blend.
Images via Trader Joe's.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.