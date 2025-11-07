Minka Kelly's 'Champagne Problems' Is The Perfect Christmas Movie For 'Emily In Paris' Girlies

Minka Kelly is back to grace our screens once again, this time in an original Christmas film! From her cameo roles in shows and films like Euphoria and 500 Days of Summer, everything the Los Angeles native touches turns to cinematic gold. Fortunately, though, we are being spoiled with a much larger role from Kelly this time, as she stars in the upcoming France-based romance movie, Champagne Problems (perfect title!), alongside the brilliant Tom Wozniczka.

The two embark on a classic will-they-won’t-they romance with the glimmering lights of Paris as the gorgeous backdrop. Tres chic! Honestly, there’s nothing I love more than a Christmas rom-com and La Ville Lumière. So what happens when you fuse the two together? Pure joy, that’s what. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie that’s got everyone talking.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Minka Kelly's Champagne Problems Netflix movie!

What is 'Champagne Problems' about? Netflix Minka Kelly portrays a woman on a business trip in Paris, who is too work-focused and career-oriented to get swept up in the city's beauty. Sure, visiting the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Élysées would be cute and all, but her main focus will always be on her workload. That is, until she meets an attractive French man who sweeps her off her feet and convinces her to loosen up a little while in the most romantic location in the world. (It’s not called the city of love for nothing!) Unfortunately, everything becomes a tumultuous mess when she realizes too late that her Parisian lover is actually her boss’s son. Drama!

Is there a 'Champagne Problems' trailer? Netflix Yes, and you can watch it right here!

When does 'Champagne Problems' come out? Netflix The Christmas rom-com will premiere just in time for the jolly season, dropping on November 19th, 2025.

Where can I watch 'Champagne Problems'? Netflix The movie will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

​What are people saying about 'Champagne Problems' so far? Netflix It seems fans are just as excited as I am for the upcoming film, taking to the YouTube trailer's comments to share their enthusiasm. “This looks like a movie I would definitely watch, and I would watch it twice!” one commenter expressed. “Seems [like a] beautiful movie, goosebumps, I am in love with Christmas,” said another. “So here for this movie!! Can’t wait!” a separate commenter chimed in. I love the holidays as much as everybody else, but to be totally honest, it’s labeled as the most stressful time of the year for good reason. As such, it’s during these stressful times that I can use a feel-good rom-com more than ever. That’s why I honestly can’t wait for Champagne Problems, which seems like the perfect escapist medicine for the holidays. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m all in. Who else can’t wait for the adorable upcoming film?

