7 Best Foundations For Mature Skin To Erase Fine Lines & Dark Spots, According To A Dermatologist
As we age, our skin changes a lot. Over time, the skin loses collagen and elastin, which are essential in supporting the skin’s structure and elasticity. These changes are reflected in wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and loose skin, which can make applying makeup (and finding the right makeup products) all the more difficult.
DS Stories / PEXELS
Because these skincare quirks develop further as we age, the natural solution is to reach for the highest coverage foundation possible toconcealblemishes and fine lines. Board-Certified NYC Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Michele Green, actually recommends people with mature skinactually shy away from those high-coverage foundations, since they can create a cakey look.
“The cakey look when using foundation on mature skin can be attributed to several factors. Often, it's due to the use of too much product, which can sit unevenly on the skin, creating a thick, unnatural appearance,” she explains. “Thicker, full-coverage foundations usually cause a cakey look. The cakey look often occurs for mature skin because the foundation gets trapped in wrinkles and fine lines.”
Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS
For a more natural look on mature, aging skin, Dr. Green says buildable foundations are the best choice since they’re more layerable, preventing any cakey-ness.
Don’t knock foundations with “anti-aging” labels, either – oftentimes, they’re formulated with beneficial moisturizing and antioxidant ingredients that actually target wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration. Just make sure to look out for foundations containing alcohol, sulfates, parabens, and fragrances, as these ingredients can dry out the skin and cause irritation, exacerbating the look of wrinkles.
Find the top-recommended foundations for mature skin that create a natural look below!
Sephora
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Weightless Foundation
"This foundation is a great option if your mature skin tends to be dry," says Dr. Green. "It's low-coverage and is less likely to settle into lines and wrinkles while providing buildable coverage with a natural skin look. It also includes hyaluronic acid, a humectant, for hydration, and ceramides, an emollient, to support skin barrier function."
This foundation is currently available in 26 shades for $69 at Sephora.
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Intensive Serum Foundation with SPF
"This medium- to full-coverage foundation contains antioxidants to protect skin from oxidative stress, which leads to fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. It also contains emollients and humectants to keep the skin hydrated for up to 12 hours," says Dr. Green. "With all the beneficial ingredients, this foundation is a great option for patients who want fuller coverage without the cakey look of other foundations."
This foundation is currently available in 27 shades for $82 at Bobbi Brown's website.
Sephora
Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet Blurring Foundation & Setting Powder
Powder or mineral foundation is really great for letting mature skin breathe. As opposed to liquid foundations, it's best to press and tap foundations like this into the skin to build coverage and eliminate cakey-ness.
This foundation is currently available in 36 shades for $44 at Sephora.
Amazon
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
This top-loved CC cream works like a foundation would in terms of coverage, but it boasts so many benefits for the skin. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E, and mineral SPF 50. Hyaluronic acid helps hydrate the skin, niacinamide helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, vitamin E strengthens the skin barrier, and of course, SPF protects the skin from harmful UV rays (which can further wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots).
This foundation is currently available in 17 shades for $47 on Amazon.
Amazon
Tirtir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation
"Buildable" is the name of the game when it comes to cushion foundations. This one from Tirtir is currently a #1 best-seller on Amazon, and shoppers love it for its natural, customizable finish. It claims to be sweat-proof and non-creasing, which can come in handy for long days. The application is made super easy with the included puff, which you can quickly tap the product in with to control the amount of coverage.
This foundation is currently available in 40 shades for $18 (was $25) on Amazon.
Amazon
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter
This "makeup-skincare hybrid" delivers a super glowy look to the skin without overwhelming coverage. Because of its lightweight formulation, it's really easy to build up. It contains both hyaluronic acid and squalane, which hydrate and moisturize the skin. Since it prioritizes skincare, you could easily mix it in with another foundation for mature skin if you desire more coverage.
This foundation is currently available in 12 shades for $13 on Amazon.
Nars
Nars Sheer Glow Foundation
The Nars Sheer Glow Foundation is undeniably sheer, but is definitely buildable, which is preferred for mature skin. It's both dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested to ensure comfortable wear all day long. It feels really hydrating on the skin, too, which can help aid the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
This foundation is currently available in 28 shades for $47 on Nars' website.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more beauty product recommendations!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.