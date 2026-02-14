Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

From Drunk Elephant alternatives to viral lip combos, these are the six $1.25 beauty gems the r/dollartreebeauty community says are worth the hype.

Why Reddit Is Raving Over These 6 Dollar Tree Beauty “Dupes”

Dollar Tree's best beauty dupes, according to shoppers, include similar products to Clinique, Milk Makeup, and Sol de Janeiro for $1.25.
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 14, 2026
When we walk into Dollar Tree, it’s typically for just the basics. They’re a reliable source for inexpensive cleaning supplies and party decorations, but thanks to r/dollartreebeauty, we’re regretting all the times we walked right past the beauty aisle.

Dollar Tree shoppers on Reddit are constantly revealing the $1.25 treasures that have transformed the way they approach investing in beauty products, from skincare to makeup. Many of the top finds shoppers rave about on Reddit are touted as “dupes” of high-end brands like Drunk Elephant, Sol de Janeiro, and Clinique.

We went straight to the source and consulted the buzziest Reddit threads to find the six must-have beauty product “dupes” shoppers say they reach for every day. If you see these on your next Dollar Tree visit, you might want to clear a spot on your vanity.

L.A. Colors Lip Butter Balm

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree's Clinique dupe: L.A. Colors Lip Butter Balm

Dollar Tree shoppers have caught on to this lip butter as a dupe for Clinique's Black Honey and Pink Honey lip products, which both go for $25. L.A. Colors' is just $1.25.

"I picked up two shades a few weeks ago," one person commented on Reddit. "They're just the right level of sheer color. Light glossy finish."

"I love this formula, I have the nude and the black honey dupe," another user wrote. "My favorite bit is that they're a little stain-y too, so the color lasts!! A very welcome surprise!"

B.Pure Lip Jelly & Cheek Tint

Reddit

Dollar Tree's Milk Makeup dupe: B.Pure Lip Jelly & Cheek Tint

The internet went wild when Milk Makeup dropped their jelly tints. In fact, several brands came out with similar products, but none of them are as affordable as Dollar Tree's B.Pure version. For $1.25, shoppers report it still gives a great glow.

“I freaking love love love this as a blush," one person wrote. "Tapped on with a brush, it gives the most gorgeous, sheer yet pigmented wash of color that looks like you're truly blushing. I've been reaching for it every day.”

Spa Luxury Brazilian Sol Pistachio and Caramel Body Butter

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree's Sol de Janeiro dupe: Spa Luxury Brazilian Sol Pistachio and Caramel Body Butter

Listed with the same exact scent profile as Sol de Janeiro's famous Bum Bum Cream, this body butter goes for just $1.25 and shoppers say it's just as nourishing for their dry skin. This find has us asking ourselves, "why spend $48 for a single tub?"

Dermasil Skincare

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree's Drunk Elephant dupe: Dermasil Skincare

At just $1.25 per product, Dollar Tree's Dermasil has been compared to Drunk Elephant many times because of their specific formulations and packaging designs. From a roll-on eye serum to a jelly cleanser, the Dermasil has recieved generally positive reviews from Dollar Tree fans.

B.Pure Lip Contour Kit

Reddit

Dollar Tree's Kylie Cosmetics dupe: B.Pure Lip Contour Kit

Complete with a matte liquid lipstick and a lip liner, this $1.25 combo kit from Dollar Tree has earned comparisons to Kylie Jenner's famed Kylie Lip Kits.

“ Tried it on in the parking lot and now walking back in for two more," one shopper said in their review of the 'dupe' product.

B.Pure Hand Sanitizer Sprays

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree's Touchland dupe: B.Pure Hand Sanitizer Sprays

Similar in shape to Touchland's $10 (sometimes more) sprayable hand sanitizer are Dollar Tree's B.Pure version. They even come in tons of different scents like the OG name brand, with plenty of shoppers turning into full-on collectors for how cute they are. The only difference? Dollar Tree has em for just $1.25 each.

