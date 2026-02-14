When we walk into Dollar Tree , it’s typically for just the basics. They’re a reliable source for inexpensive cleaning supplies and party decorations, but thanks to r/dollartreebeauty, we’re regretting all the times we walked right past the beauty aisle.

Dollar Tree shoppers on Reddit are constantly revealing the $1.25 treasures that have transformed the way they approach investing in beauty products, from skincare to makeup. Many of the top finds shoppers rave about on Reddit are touted as “dupes” of high-end brands like Drunk Elephant, Sol de Janeiro, and Clinique.

We went straight to the source and consulted the buzziest Reddit threads to find the six must-have beauty product “dupes” shoppers say they reach for every day. If you see these on your next Dollar Tree visit, you might want to clear a spot on your vanity.

Dollar Tree Dollar Tree's Clinique dupe: L.A. Colors Lip Butter Balm Dollar Tree shoppers have caught on to this lip butter as a dupe for Clinique's Black Honey and Pink Honey lip products, which both go for $25. L.A. Colors' is just $1.25. "I picked up two shades a few weeks ago," one person commented on Reddit. "They're just the right level of sheer color. Light glossy finish." "I love this formula, I have the nude and the black honey dupe," another user wrote. "My favorite bit is that they're a little stain-y too, so the color lasts!! A very welcome surprise!"

Reddit Dollar Tree's Milk Makeup dupe: B.Pure Lip Jelly & Cheek Tint The internet went wild when Milk Makeup dropped their jelly tints. In fact, several brands came out with similar products, but none of them are as affordable as Dollar Tree's B.Pure version. For $1.25, shoppers report it still gives a great glow. “I freaking love love love this as a blush," one person wrote. "Tapped on with a brush, it gives the most gorgeous, sheer yet pigmented wash of color that looks like you're truly blushing. I've been reaching for it every day.”

Dollar Tree Dollar Tree's Sol de Janeiro dupe: Spa Luxury Brazilian Sol Pistachio and Caramel Body Butter Listed with the same exact scent profile as Sol de Janeiro's famous Bum Bum Cream, this body butter goes for just $1.25 and shoppers say it's just as nourishing for their dry skin. This find has us asking ourselves, "why spend $48 for a single tub?"

Dollar Tree Dollar Tree's Drunk Elephant dupe: Dermasil Skincare At just $1.25 per product, Dollar Tree's Dermasil has been compared to Drunk Elephant many times because of their specific formulations and packaging designs. From a roll-on eye serum to a jelly cleanser, the Dermasil has recieved generally positive reviews from Dollar Tree fans.

Reddit Dollar Tree's Kylie Cosmetics dupe: B.Pure Lip Contour Kit Complete with a matte liquid lipstick and a lip liner, this $1.25 combo kit from Dollar Tree has earned comparisons to Kylie Jenner's famed Kylie Lip Kits. “ Tried it on in the parking lot and now walking back in for two more," one shopper said in their review of the 'dupe' product.

Dollar Tree Dollar Tree's Touchland dupe: B.Pure Hand Sanitizer Sprays Similar in shape to Touchland's $10 (sometimes more) sprayable hand sanitizer are Dollar Tree's B.Pure version. They even come in tons of different scents like the OG name brand, with plenty of shoppers turning into full-on collectors for how cute they are. The only difference? Dollar Tree has em for just $1.25 each.

