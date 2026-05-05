Chase Sui Wonders' Met Gala Makeup is the Perfect Fresh Summer Glam

Chase Sui Wonders was a total vision at the 2026 Met Gala, and while her dress was one of my favorites, the ensemble wouldn't be the same without an amazing beauty look.

Shayna Goldberg was able to craft something that's fresh, romantic, and easy to recreate. And you can grab all the products for yourself!

Here's how to recreate Chase Sui Wonders' Met Gala makeup.

Face You definitely want to make sure your makeup has a good base to cling to. I recently started hydrating right before applying makeup and it's changed the game for me! “We started by prepping the skin with ILIA Base Face Milk to soften the skin and hydrate, leaving a plump finish," Goldberg says in a press release. Add some concealer like the Skin Blur Serum Concealer and then top it with the Skin Rewind Complexion Stick." Then you can just add some blush — y'all know I love the Rare Beauty blush but the ILIA Multi-Stick in Dreamer is great too. Add it to the apples of your cheeks and bridge of your nose (this is great because it gives you a sunkissed look). Goldberg finished with the Soft Focus Blurring Blush in Breathless and Wonder.

Eyes “Moving to the eyes, we prepped the lid with ILIA Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in the shade Flax, using the shade Beam to highlight the inner corner and brow bone," Goldberg says. "To add back in definition along the lash line, I used ILIA Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in Oscuro." Don't forget your favorite mascara! If you want to do your brows too, you can follow the simple two-product routine: In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil in Dark Brown and In Frame Brow Gel to set.

Lips “Since her eyes were the focus, we wanted the lips to be accentuated in neutral tones," Goldberg adds. A mix of the Untitled and Tableau Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon looks fresh underneath the Overglaze Hydrating Lip Gloss (or any of your favorites. I'm a sucker for ColourPop lip glosses.)

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