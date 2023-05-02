The Met Gala's Most Shocking Moments Of 2023, Ranked
In a world of uncertainties, we can count on the first Monday in May to reliably, year after year, bring us the following: a questionable theme, red carpet hits, and swoon-worthy couple moments. However, along with the hits come the misses, the unexpected, and the outright strange.
If you missed the Met Gala or simply had other plans last night, consider this your crash course on what will dominate the news cycle (and our TikTok feed) over the next few days.
Ahead, here’s every moment that made us do a double take at this year’s Met Gala.
EmRata and Phoebe Bridgers make Tory Burch... Cool?
\u201cand just like that, Tory Burch has re-entered the cultural zeitgeist \ud83d\udc40 #MetGala\u201d— Brit + Co (@Brit + Co) 1682980314
Besides looking incredible (and ranking among our best dressed list), Phoebe Bridgers and Emily Ratajkowski have something else in common: The both wore Tory Burch! While the designer had a solid FW23 collection, we'll be the first to admit that we never expected her to gowns to look this good.
Kim Kardashian Serves A Throwback
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
While pearls are undoubtedly a hallmark of Karl's time at Chanel, Kim's look is throwing it back a little further: her neckline is reminiscent of the Playboy look Kim shot in the very first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. You're doing amazing, sweetie!
Dua Lipa in Vintage Chanel
Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment
While no one is surprised that the co-host of the Met Gala showed up wearing Chanel, we definitely weren't expecting the hidden feature of this vintage gown, which was once worn by Claudia Schiffer: Pockets! Who doesn't love a comfy queen?
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Awkwardly Reunite
\u201cPete Davidson, Usher and Kim Kardashian at the #MetGala\u201d— Pop Tingz (@Pop Tingz) 1683000204
After emerging as the unofficial stars of last year's Met Gala, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have since broken up and awkwardly reunited on the red carpet and at dinner last night. What a difference a year makes!
Chloe Fineman with a Kitten Bag
\u201cShe's pretty in pink but the *real* star of Chloe Fineman's look is her cat purse \ud83d\udc31 #MetGala\u201d— Brit + Co (@Brit + Co) 1682977554
We love everything about Chloe Fineman's look - the whimsical dress and her adorable kitten bag, worn in a loving tribute to Karl's beloved Choupette. The best part? Chloe's look of pure JOY as she gleefully shows off the bag!
Doja Cat is an *Actual* Cat
@britandco
Did she… meow at us? 👀 Doja Cat, in a tribute to Choupette, is an *actual* cat at the Met Gala 🐱 #metgala #2023metgala #chanel #fashiontiktok #dojacat ##dojacatedit #choupette #karllagerfeld
In a particularly surreal moment, Doja Cat arrived as an *actual* cat. She played up her feline featured with makeup and wore enough glitter and jewels to be seen from space. At point, she even meowed at the camera!
Jessica Chastain Goes Blonde
In an unexpected homage to Karl Lagerfeld (known for his silvery white hair), Jessica Chastain debuted her platinum blonde hair (!!!). However, she quickly assured fans it's a wig, telling the camera, "It's not forever! It's for Karl" -- but we'll be a little bummed to see it go.
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear The Same Dress
\u201cMy 2012 Facebook prom group would never have let this happen\u201d— 1984\u2019s George Whorewell (@1984\u2019s George Whorewell) 1682981131
While Karl Lagerfeld is known to most audiences for his time at Chanel and Fendi, he spent an earlier portion of his career at the help of Chloe (preceding Stella McCartney!). It's not surprising that the majority of stars who wore his designs chose from the wide-spanning Chanel catalogue, but it's particularly sweet that Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang chose to honor him through an even earlier design: a side-cutout Chloe dress based on his 1983 design. The same side-cutout Chloe dress. Who let this happen?! Cue the awkwardness.
Jared Leto is ALSO a Cat
Doja wasn't alone in her, ahem, literal tribute to Choupette. Jared Leto showed up in a full on catsuit and proceeded to interact with the crowd. The dog at the end is ALL of us.
Mallory is a New York-based marketer and writer focusing on fashion, beauty, and travel. Prior to joining Brit + Co as Head of Social, Mallory led digital strategy for brands like L’Oreal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. When not scrolling on TikTok, Mallory enjoys binge-watching 90s faves (Buffy and Sabrina forever!), aimlessly walking around the city, and planning her next adventure. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).