Flour-dusted counters and a sink full of dishes aren’t the only indicators of excellent fresh cookies. You can actually get that from-scratch feeling by heading straight for the frozen food aisle at the grocery store.

For years, the options for frozen cookie dough were, quite honestly, underwhelming. But no more! Thanks to a new wave of buzzy cookie dough brands, you can now achieve a gourmet-tier dessert experience without getting literally everything messy.

As sweet tooths ourselves, we’ve tried plenty of frozen cookie doughs, but we deem these the absolute best ones to add to your ‘treat yourself’ rotation.

Discover the 6 best frozen cookie doughs that deserve a permanent spot in your freezer below.

Target Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough This frozen cookie dough is a classic for a reason. It easily bakes into dessert perfection: crispy cookie edges, gooey centers, and melty chocolate chips. Plus, in an era where some products are omitting real chocolate for cheaper alternatives (side eyeing you, Hershey), this treat is formulated with 100% real chocolate, adding to an authenticity that can be rare to find in the wild.

Love&Cookies Love&Cookies Chocolate Chip This pick packed with eight pre-portioned balls of cookie dough gives all the 'from-scratch' vibes, when in reality, all you did was set out the dough and threw it in the oven. The neatest part about this product is that the bag it comes in is resealable, allowing you to bake as many cookies you want at a time (and save the rest for later... or not).

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough Trader Joe's cookie dough is iconic. Often available in either chocolate chip or chocolate chunk, they're super sweet and exemplify everything you could ever want from a classic chocolate chip cookie. When baked, they're a little crispier than your average Toll House creation, but they're still downright addictive.

Target Sweet Loren's Gluten-Free Vegan Monster Cookie Dough We enjoy recommending Sweet Loren's cookie dough (in any flavor) to everyone, especially knowing that their bake-and-eat recipes are gluten-free and vegan. While their Fudgy Brownie and Salted Caramel flavors are absolutely delish, nothing beats the textural variety and subtle sweetness of Monster – a hefty blend of chocolate chunks, rainbow chips, and oats.

Target BAKR Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Frozen Cookie Dough The brown butter factor is what really takes this frozen cookie dough up a notch, adding a layer of richness to each bite. It's just something you don't see often in frozen cookie doughs. Our only note? Make sure you top them with a sprinkle of chunky sea salt.

Hot Take Dough Hot Take Dough Gooey Sugar Cookie Though currently not available via any grocers, we still think this frozen cookie dough deserves a spot on our list because it brings an elegant taste to the table. The dough employs high-quality ingredients and even comes in a resealable bag for your convenience. When shipped, the dough arrives frozen and ready to bake so you can get your dessert fix ASAP.

