This is not a drill! Trader Joe’s just dropped a new mini sheet cake flavor, and it’s a dream come true for cookie lovers. Anyone who’s familiar with Trader Joe’s bakery game knows their mini sheet cakes are total cult classics. Over the years, we’ve seen tons of different iterations. Beyond your typical vanilla and chocolate, TJ’s has released strawberry, lemon, pumpkin, yellow, and carrot – but their latest version truly takes the cake.

This time around, Trader Joe’s is bringing the all-new Cookies ‘n Cream Mini Sheet Cake to shelves, and shoppers are already freaking out about it. Packed with familiar sandwich cookie flavor, chocolate, and a dangerously addictive cream cheese frosting, anyone with a sweet tooth is definitely going to want to try the $5.99 treat before it quickly vanishes from stores.

Here's everything you need to know about Trader Joe’s new Cookies ‘n Cream Mini Sheet Cake that’s sure to sell out!

@wetriedtraderjoes Meet Trader Joe’s new Cookies ‘n Cream Mini Sheet Cake. Like the grocer’s other sheet cake flavors, this recently-spotted dessert features a base of moist cake and a generous layer of frosting, but that’s not all there is to it. This new version boasts vanilla cake speckled with crushed chocolate sandwich creme cookies and a cream cheese frosting. Both the cake and frosting layers have bits of cookies to really amp up the sweetness and provide some nice textural variety that makes each bite addictive.

Reddit The Cookies ‘n Cream Mini Sheet Cake was tracked down by dedicated Trader Joe’s fans in-store for $5.99. That’s just a bit pricier than their year-round sheet cakes, which are priced at $5.49. The cake itself can serve up to six people, clocking in at $1 per person. While you could slice it up and serve it to a small circle of friends, I highly recommend eating this new dessert straight from the container. Every time I’ve dug into a Trader Joe’s mini sheet cake has been absolutely unhinged in this way. There's really no better feeling. If you’re looking to give each bite an upgrade, I’d try placing some Joe-Joe’s (a Trader Joe’s dupe for Oreos) on top or forking it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in the mix. If you thought the Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake was the gold standard, this Cookies 'n Cream version might just give it a run for its money. Find Trader Joe’s new Cookies ‘n Cream Mini Sheet Cake in the bakery section now before it’s gone!

