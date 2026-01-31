If you're looking for some new coffees to try in 2026, here's a list of some pretty fantastic options that are easy to find.

I, like so many others, can't get through my day without a cup of. However, since I drink so much, I tend to get bored with the same blend all the time. That's why I'm constantly on the lookout for delicious, high-quality. My research has led me to conclude that, luckily, there are so many options out there, and your localis a great place to find them.

Amazon Stumptown Hair Bender Medium Roast

Let’s talk about the decadent taste of Stumptown's Hair Bender coffee. It combines dark chocolate flavors with citrus and cherry, resulting in what is perhaps the most delicious brew I’ve ever had the pleasure of sipping. Hands down, my personal favorite on this list.

Amazon Starbucks Veranda Blend

Starbucks' Veranda Blend is the most reliable option for me because it has such a light taste, yet keeps me wide awake with just one cup. I don’t have to keep sleepwalking back to the coffee pot for Veranda Blend, since one 12-ounce brew feels like more than enough to keep me energized throughout the day.

Amazon La Colombe Bleu Organic Dark Roast

If you want the healthiest, most organic brew that doesn’t sacrifice flavor, meet your new fave coffee: La Colombe's Bleu. This option is USDA-certified organic and has delicious chocolatey notes that make it taste just like regular coffee.

The Original Eight O'Clock Coffee ​ Amazon The Original Eight O'Clock Coffee

I’m addicted to Eight O’Clock's original medium roast for its delicious aroma, decadent taste, and high-quality ingredients. The Arabica beans hail from East Africa and Latin America, so you know you’re getting the best ingredients from across the globe. Total bang for your buck.

Amazon Death Wish Dark Roast

Join the dark side with this flavorful option by Death Wish... if you dare. I’m obsessed with the combo of dark chocolate and black cherry flavors.

Amazon Newmans Own Organic Special Blend

As a sucker for old Hollywood movies, I can’t help but adore my boy, Paul Newman. His coffee ain’t bad either. Not bad at all! And the fact that 100% of the proceeds from this blend go to charity just makes it even better. If you’re looking for a classic choice with delicious roasted nut notes, this is it.

Amazon Bizzy Organic Cold Brew Coffee

If you have a sweet tooth and prefer your coffee to taste like candy, you’re gonna love this delicious Bizzy blend. It combines notes of hazelnut and caramel, resulting in an addictive flavor that’ll def add some sugary delight to your morning routine.

Amazon The Original Donut Shop Medium Roast

I adore this coffee's sweetness, especially when combined with my favorite coffee creamer. It tastes just like an iced coffee I’d buy at Dunkin'.

What's the best grocery store coffee? Hissetmehurriyeti / PEXELS At the end of the day, the best coffee is the one that matches your taste buds. So, don’t be shy next time you’re cruising the coffee aisle—ask a store team member for recommendations based on how you like your brew (light and bright, dark and bold, sweet and smooth, you name it). There’s almost always a resident coffee nerd who would be thrilled to talk roast levels, flavor notes, and hidden local gems—and you just might walk out with your new favorite cup.

