18 Make-Ahead Cookie Dough Recipes You Can Freeze For Later
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Whipping up delicious, eye-pleasing, and creative cookie recipes is fun, but sometimes those cravings come on hard. When you’re jonesing for a sweet treat, you just want something as quickly as humanly possible! Luckily, these make-ahead cookie dough recipes have your future self covered. Since you can whip these up and stow 'em away in the freezer (to later bake or eat cold), make-ahead cookie dough recipes are the best dessert around. From chocolate chip cookies to more fruit-forward variations, these make-ahead cookie dough recipes will have you craving something sweet!
Peanut Butter M&M Cookies
This super yummy make-ahead cookie dough recipe combines the flavors of peanut butter with the chocolatey M&Ms we all know and love. If you only have unsalted butter on hand and the recipe calls for salted, just add 1/4 teaspoon salt to the recipe! (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
This make-ahead cookie dough recipe kind of borders brownie territory, which we are 100% here for. You'll get a mouthful of chocolate, with a fun hint of chili powder and cayenne that get at the real Mexican-inspired flavors. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Red Velvet Fudge Cookies
Chewy and gooey, and reminiscent of our fave cake flavor, these red velvet cookies can be frozen solid for up to 1 month. We could see them being even tastier with some white chocolate drizzle! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Matcha Cookies
Baking with matcha is so fun! You can prep this make-ahead cookie dough recipe a few weeks out if you're planning a party or have a bake sale on the calendar. It'll take you only 15 minutes of prep for a truly tasty payoff. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Thumbprint Cookies
This cookie dough recipe is fairly basic, taking on the flavors of whatever jam you choose. We'd recommend raspberry and peach! (via Culinary Hill)
Soft Peanut Butter Cookies
The key to making freeze-able cookie dough is choosing a recipe that’s full of fatty ingredients. The fat will allow the dough to still taste fresh weeks down the line. Case in point is this delightful peanut butter cookie recipe! (via Rachel Schultz)
Kitchen Sink Cookies
Kitchen sink cookies are the best! You can basically throw whatever you want into the dough, but we prefer chocolate chips, potato chips, pretzel pieces, and nuts. This recipe leverages butterscotch, too, and finishes everything off with a pinch of flaky sea salt. Yummm. (via Completely Delicious)
Loaded Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sure, this freezable cookie dough is made with oatmeal, but don’t you dare call these rich, buttery cookies a health food! They’re far too yummy for that. And they happen to call for an entire stick of butter, so you know they’re going to be decadent. (via Averie Cooks)
Lemon Butter Cookies
Lemon lovers everywhere will appreciate the sweet, lemony goodness of these buttery make-ahead cookies. They also happen to only call for a few select ingredients for baking with ease: lemon juice, lemon zest, butter, sugar, eggs and flour! (via Simply Whisked)
Butter Pecan Cookies
Not only is this recipe totally okay to make ahead of time, but the recipe actually requires it. This cookie dough needs to chill for at least three days, so why not whip it up to have on-hand any time you’re feeling the need for cookies? (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)
Healthy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Sometimes you're craving to go down the healthier route when it comes to cookie time, and these oatmeal + raisin-packed ones are the ultimate solution. This cookie dough recipe is make-ahead and freezer-friendly. When you're ready to bake them, let the dough thaw out at room temp for an hour, and you're ready to go! You can also freeze after baking, if you wish! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Disneyland’s Peanut Butter Cookies
This copycat recipe recreates the big, fluffy peanut butter cookies you can find on Main Street USA in Disneyland. Interspersed throughout the doughy, buttery cookies are peanut butter chips, which set them apart from your average peanut butter cookie. (via Six Sisters Stuff)
Butter Cookies
This butter cookie recipe is super soft and creamy, so it’s great for freezing ahead. Bonus: it’s also perfect for cutting into fun shapes, making it super appropriate for kids to make along. Don't forget to make some icing to decorate them! (via Life As Mama)
Perfect Sugar Cookies
These Lofthouse-like sugar cookies are sweet, soft, doughy and perfect for topping with frosting once they cool after baking. The freezable dough is just as good on it's own, if you catch our drift! (via Chef in Training)
Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookies
Vanilla bean is the star ingredient in these Danish cookies. Freeze the dough, let it thaw, and then use a piping bag to create pretty circle shapes before baking! (via Ashlee Marie)
Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies
Make this make-ahead cookie dough recipe a few days in advance, but leave the chocolate kisses for adding in at the end. Hershey’s kisses, peanut butter, brown sugar, butter and vanilla extract comprise the flavors of these classic cookies! (via The Semi Sweet Sisters)
Gooey Butter Cookies
These doughy cookies pull gently apart in the oven, creating a crinkle-like texture on top. But inside? It’s pure softness. Be sure to lightly coat the cookies with powdered sugar before baking to create the crinkle effect. (via How to Nest for Less)
Bakery-Style Chocolate Chip Cookies
Finally, these chocolate chip cookies are the perfect perennial favorite to store in the fridge before baking! We’ll also leave you with one final tip: when freezing cookie dough, it’s best to shape the cookies into individual portions and pop them in the fridge for about 30 minutes to harden. Then, stack them on top of each other, with sheets of parchment paper between each level. Put them into a freezer-safe bag, and chill. (via Tastes of Lizzie T)
Sign up for our newsletter for more sweet recipes delivered right to your inbox!
Lead image via Completely Delicious.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
- You Can Now Get Cashew-Based Soft Serve and Vegan Cookie Dough at This Chain ›
- The 20 Best Vegan Ice Creams In Stores ›
- Whip Up This Make-Ahead Christmas Cookies Recipe to Freeze for Dessert Emergencies ›
- Forget Ice Cream — Ben & Jerry’s Now Sells Bags of Snackable Cookie Dough ›
- How to freeze cookie dough - B+C Guides ›
- Easy Frozen Cookie Dough Recipes - Brit + Co ›