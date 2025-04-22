Summer, come quick!
OMG The Dunkin’ Summer Menu Was Just Leaked For 2025 With 4 New Items
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
A new season always means new treats from our fave fast food joints, and it appears that Dunkin’ might be kicking off summer early with 4 new items! A speculative Dunkin’ summer menu was just leaked online, and it’s lookin’ dang good with tons of fruity flavors, sweet donuts, and a returning flavor that’s oh-so nutty.
Scroll on to see the leaked Dunkin’ summer menu for 2025 and what’s rumored to join the seasonal lineup!
Dunkin' Summer Menu Items Rumored To Drop April 30
More Dunkin' Summer Menu Items Reportedly Coming May 28
Even More Leaked Dunkin' Summer Menu Treats
Everything On The Leaked Dunkin' Summer Menu For 2025
Foodie account @snackbetch first raised the rumors about the Dunkin' summer menu for 2025, sharing the speculated items in an Instagram post. Their followers and fellow Dunkin' fans shared their thoughts in the comments, with some users expressing excitement.
"Oooo guava," one person said.
"Yay the Iced Strawberry Lemon loaf looks good to me 👏👏," another user commented.
"Orange 🍊 donut is a must," someone else noted.
Others were fairly disappointed about their favorite flavors not being on the rumored menu.
"Where is the cookie dough iced coffee?" one person asked.
"Where’s the cake batter latte 😢," another questioned.
This Dunkin' summer menu is still just a rumor – stay tuned here for more official updates!
