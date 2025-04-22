Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

OMG The Dunkin’ Summer Menu Was Just Leaked For 2025 With 4 New Items

​Dunkin' Summer Menu Leak 2025
Dunkin'
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 22, 2025
A new season always means new treats from our fave fast food joints, and it appears that Dunkin’ might be kicking off summer early with 4 new items! A speculative Dunkin’ summer menu was just leaked online, and it’s lookin’ dang good with tons of fruity flavors, sweet donuts, and a returning flavor that’s oh-so nutty.

Scroll on to see the leaked Dunkin’ summer menu for 2025 and what’s rumored to join the seasonal lineup!

Dunkin' Summer Menu Items Rumored To Drop April 30

Dunkin' Pistachio Signature Latte

Dunkin'

Rumors shared online by popular foodie account @snackbetch say that the Dunkin' summer menu will come out in two parts, with the first round hitting cafes on April 30. We'll reportedly see the grand return of the Pistachio Signature Latte (pictured above) during the first drop, alongside 2 all-new items: the Tropical Guava Refresher and the Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf. Yum!

More Dunkin' Summer Menu Items Reportedly Coming May 28

Dunkin' Pride Donuts

Dunkin'

Part two of the Dunkin' summer menu will allegedly introduce a delicious-sounding donut to the chain – the Orange N’ Vanilla Classic Donut! It sounds like it might channel the classic combo of a Dreamsicle, which we are so here for. In addition to the orange-y donut, it's rumored that Dunkin' will roll out their Pride Classic Donut, which is covered in rainbow sprinkles. We'll take a dozen, please!

Even More Leaked Dunkin' Summer Menu Treats

Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal

Dunkin'

That's right – even more goodies are said to join the Dunkin' summer menu! Fans of the Dunkin' Munchkins Bucket will be elated to know that there's an all-new design speculated to come this summer. The spring iteration was so cute, being covered in Easter eggs and bunnies for the season. The next (rumored) bucket looks like it has illustrations of the beach to really channel that summer spirit!
Plus, it appears that the Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal is sticking around for the foreseeable future. This combo includes a medium coffee (hot or iced), a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich, and 6-piece order of hash browns to fuel your mornings.

Everything On The Leaked Dunkin' Summer Menu For 2025

Dunkin' Summer Menu For 2025

@snackbetch

Foodie account @snackbetch first raised the rumors about the Dunkin' summer menu for 2025, sharing the speculated items in an Instagram post. Their followers and fellow Dunkin' fans shared their thoughts in the comments, with some users expressing excitement.

"Oooo guava," one person said.

"Yay the Iced Strawberry Lemon loaf looks good to me 👏👏," another user commented.

"Orange 🍊 donut is a must," someone else noted.

Others were fairly disappointed about their favorite flavors not being on the rumored menu.

"Where is the cookie dough iced coffee?" one person asked.

"Where’s the cake batter latte 😢," another questioned.

This Dunkin' summer menu is still just a rumor – stay tuned here for more official updates!

