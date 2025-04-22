OMG The Dunkin’ Summer Menu Was Just Leaked For 2025 With 4 New Items

A new season always means new treats from our fave fast food joints, and it appears that Dunkin’ might be kicking off summer early with 4 new items! A speculative Dunkin’ summer menu was just leaked online, and it’s lookin’ dang good with tons of fruity flavors, sweet donuts, and a returning flavor that’s oh-so nutty.

here for. In addition to the orange-y donut, it's rumored that Dunkin' will roll out their

That's right – even more goodies are said to join the Dunkin' summer menu! Fans of thewill be elated to know that there's an all-new design speculated to come this summer. Thewas so cute, being covered in Easter eggs and bunnies for the season. The next (rumored) bucket looks like it has illustrations of the beach to really channel that summer spirit!

Everything On The Leaked Dunkin' Summer Menu For 2025

@snackbetch

Foodie account @snackbetch first raised the rumors about the Dunkin' summer menu for 2025, sharing the speculated items in an Instagram post. Their followers and fellow Dunkin' fans shared their thoughts in the comments, with some users expressing excitement.

"Oooo guava," one person said.

"Yay the Iced Strawberry Lemon loaf looks good to me 👏👏," another user commented.

"Orange 🍊 donut is a must," someone else noted.

Others were fairly disappointed about their favorite flavors not being on the rumored menu.

"Where is the cookie dough iced coffee?" one person asked.

"Where’s the cake batter latte 😢," another questioned.

This Dunkin' summer menu is still just a rumor – stay tuned here for more official updates!