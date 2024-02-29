15 Gluten-Free Baking Recipes You Should Make Right Now
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
Baking doesn’t have to be hard if you’re gluten-free. In fact, there are so many GF recipes out there that are so delicious you wouldn’t even know they were gluten-free until the baker reveals it. Substitutes for classic non GF ingredients are out there: think almond flour, pumpkin, avocado, and more. Getting creative in the kitchen can be overwhelming — especially with dietary restrictions — that’s why we rounded up some of the best recipes for your next baking sesh (just check out this one bowl gluten-free banana bread). From mouth watering chocolate chip cookies to a refreshing coconut tart, you are sure to please even the highest of food critics (we’re looking at you, family members!).
Gluten-Free Oatmeal Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Image via Real Food Dietitians
Nothing says tasty like a pumpkin dessert or oatmeal chocolate chip cookie—so why not combine the two? These oatmeal pumpkin chocolate chip cookies only take upwards of 25 minutes for a quick and easy treat. Whoever says pumpkin was just for the fall months, was seriously disturbed. Check out the Real Food Dietitians for more gluten-free inspired recipes. (via Real Food Dietitians)
Gluten-Free Brownies
Image via Two Peas & Their Pod
You don’t have to compromise fudginess when it comes to GF brownies. These decadent gluten-free brownies count on some good chocolate (like most baking recipes!) but don’t require any fancy ingredients. Bake for 20ish minutes and you have the perfect dessert! Follow Two Peas & Their Pod for more flavorful baking recipes. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Gluten-Free Chocolate Almond Butter Cookies
Image via Barley & Sage
Almond brings a nutty and hint of caramel flavor, so it only makes sense why it’s always thrown into baked goods. These gluten-free chocolate almond butter cookies only require the almond butter already in your pantry and some staple baking ingredients. What’s the key? Brown butter! (via Barley & Sage)
Gluten-Free No Fuss Healthy Coconut Tart
Image via Half Baked Harvest
You must’ve come across Tieghan Gerard, AKA Half Baked Harvest, at some point or another in your kitchen journey. This no fuss healthy coconut tart is a go-to dessert that’s vegan, gluten-free, and as simple to make as it sounds. It’s especially perfect for the spring and summer months! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Gluten-Free Raspberry Oat Muffins
Image via Two Spoons
Muffins are that versatile food that can be a snack, dessert, or breakfast item. These raspberry oat muffins are made in one bowl and are beginner friendly approved. Make sure that you use gluten-free certified oats, because old-fashioned rolled oats have the possibility of being contaminated by wheat. (via Two Spoons)
Gluten-Free Espresso Almond Cookies
Image via Chef Bai
From the trending espresso martinis to cookies — these espresso almond cookies from Chef Bai are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. They are vegan, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free (but we promise you, they still taste delish!).
Gluten-Free Vegan Gooey Chocolate Donuts
Image via Half Baked Harvest
What says baking more than a classic chocolatey donut? Half Baked Harvest brings these vegan gooey chocolate donuts that are a bit more intricate than your average cookie or brownie, but totally worth the extra steps. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Gluten-Free Sopapilla Cheesecake
Image via Chef Bai
Cheesecake is one of the traditional pastries that will always be a party pleaser. Chef Bai recommends pairing this sopapilla cheesecakewith coffee for a delectable after-dinner dessert. It’s GF, DF, and free of refined sugar! (via Chef Bai)
Gluten-Free Fudgy Vegan Chocolate Cake
Image via Munching With Mariyah
You can’t go wrong with a fudgy chocolate cake by Munching with Mariyah. Because the original recipe calls for spelt flour, which is not gluten-free, make sure to substitute it with Bob’s Red Mill 1:1 Gluten-Free Baking Flour. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies
Image via The Endless Meal
No, not all cookies have to have chocolate in them—they are other delicious options! The Endless Meal brings you gluten-free shortbread cookies that are soft, buttery, and not overly sweet. They also freeze extremely well for your future cookie cravings! (via The Endless Meal)
Gluten-Free Polenta Cake With Peaches
Image via Vikalinka
There’s something about fruit and baking that just makes sense. This polenta cake with peaches recipe can be made with fine polenta or cornmeal (both naturally gluten-free). The key is to snag some delicious ripe peaches and top it with whipped cream. You can follow Vikalinka for more top-notch recipes. (via Vikalinka)
Gluten-Free Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
Image via Completely Delicious
Peanut butter is one of the most underrated ingredients when it comes to baking (half the time you don’t even need flour when using it!). These four ingredient flourless peanut butter cookies will take you 15 minutes and satisfy your sweet tooth. Check out Completely Delicious for more tasty recipe ideas! (via Completely Delicious)
Gluten-Free Cloud Bread
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Remember when cloud bread was trending on TikTok? This low carb cloud bread recipe is ideal for sandwiches, with the high flavor profile coming from the seasonings (but don’t overdo the garlic powder). (via A Spicy Perspective)
Gluten-Free Carrot Cake
Image via Clean Cuisine
This carrot cake recipe may be an ingredient commitment, but it’s worth it. To ditch the gluten you’ll need almond, brown rice, and millet flour. Top the cake off with some frosting and you have the perfect dessert. You can keep up with more of Clean Cuisine recipes on the website. (via Clean Cuisine)
Gluten-Free Banana Bread
Image via Clean Cuisine
Everyone has had a banana bread phase at one point or another. Clean Cuisine also offers a gluten-free banana bread recipe that puts those overripe bananas you forgot about to good use. Walnuts, chocolate chips, and hemp seeds are optional add-ins! (via Clean Cuisine)
Header image via Vikalinka
