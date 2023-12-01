15 Of The Best Hair Dryers That Give You A Great Hair Day, Everyday
Nothing beats having a great hair day, and the right blow dryer can set you up to have one every single day. In a market flooded with options, finding the ideal one for your hair type can be overwhelming. Whether you're aiming for sleek and straight, voluminous curls, or effortless waves, the right hair dryer can make all the difference — no curling iron or flat iron necessary. To help you achieve salon-worthy results from the comfort of home and feel like your most confident self every day, I've rounded up 15 of the best hair dryers available!
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Although a pricer option, the Dyson hair dryer is well worth it. It has intelligent heat control sensors, which limit hair damage and is designed with all hair types in mind.
Shark FlexStyle
This is one of my personal favorite hair dryers because of how incredibly versatile it is. Given how many attachments come with it, it feels like a whole lineup of different tools.
PATTERN Blow Dryer
The PATTERN blow dryer was created with curly girls in mind. It comes with four attachments that help shape, stretch, smooth, and define.
Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer
Consider Drybar is known for their expert blow-outs, its no surprise that they have an amazing hair dryer. Its lightweight design and ionic technology make it a stand-out.
Revlon Airflow Control Dryer
The best part of this blow dryer is how fast it can get your hair dry. It has a long and narrow concentrator that increases airflow speed and rotates to let you direct air exactly where you need it.
ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer
You're going to be obsessed with the contoured nozzle of this hair dryer because it lets you concentrate the temperature and airflow. It also boasts ionic technology that reduces frizz and flyaways.
Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer
This hair dryer is one of the most affordable options on the market, but it doesn't sacrifice quality. It has multiple heat settings and a cool shot button that locks hairstyles in place, and it has double ceramic technology that provides more uniform heat and limits damage.
Hot Tools Professional Ceramic Hair Dryer
I love that this hair dryer can add volume, create curls and waves, or create a pin-straight look. It comes with a diffuser attachment and concentrator that makes it a versatile tool.
BaBylissPRO Hair Dryer
The 2000-watt power and lightweight ergonomic handling of this hair dryer lets you have beautiful hair with less hand fatigue.
Parlux Parlux Eco Friendly 3800 Dryer
Just the name of this dryer sounds luxurious! It is built from recyclable materials and is ozone-friendly, giving you peace of mind that you're doing your part to help the earth.
Trezoro Hair Dryer
The wide bowl diffuser that comes with this hair dryer lets you have perfect curls each and every time.
BondiBoost Sonic Hair Blow Dryer
This hair dryer gets it all done four times faster than a normal hair dryer. It is also super quiet, which is definitely an added bonus.
amika Double Agent Straightening Blow Dryer Brush
This two-in-one blow dryer can take your hair from damp to dry and sleek in no time.
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
If you're someone who travels a lot, you're going to be obsessed with this hair dryer. It's 30% smaller than a traditional hair dryer and delivers smooth and shiny results.
Curlsmith Hair Defrizzion Dryer & XXL Diffuser
This dryer comes with an eight-inch diffuser that helps enhance the natural pattern of curls and also reduces heat damage.
