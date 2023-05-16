How To Brush Your Hair Properly, No Matter Your Hair Type
Whether you’ve got 4c curls for days or slick-straight hair, there are right and wrong ways to brush your hair.
As it turns out, not every hair type is meant to be brushed with a typical drugstore hair brush or detangled with a comb from your local department store. In fact, all of our unique hair types require special care, treatment, and attention – and many of us don’t realize the damage hair tools we’ve been using since childhood can cause. (Apparently we shouldn't be using the brush that came with our Barbie anymore?!)
Luckily for you, we’ve got just the guide to ensure glorious hair all year round, regardless of your hair type.
Fine to Medium Hair: Pure Boar Bristle Brush
BLACK EGG Boar Bristle Hair Brush ($10)
While fine-to-medium hair may be easy to maintain and style with any old brush, boar bristle brushes are really the gold standard for creating polished strands. The bristles lift away dirt, dust and debris while redistributing the scalp’s natural oils from root to tip, nearly guaranteeing a perfect hair day.
🔥 HOT TIP: You need to clean your hairbrush! Once a month, use clarifying shampoo to give your brush a good rinse to remove oil residue and product build-up.
Thinning, Delicate, or Damaged Hair: Soft Bristles
Diane 100% Soft Boar Bristle Brush ($7)
Give your hair some much-needed TLC with a soft-bristled brush. This type of brush is meant to stimulate the scalp, thus increasing circulation to the hair follicle which is ideal for damaged hair.
Medium to Thick Hair: Mixed-Bristle Brush
BESTOOL Hair Brush ($15)Medium-to-thick hair can benefit from a mixture of nylon and boar bristles. Mixed bristle brushes are really the best of both worlds – with the boar bristle distributing your hair’s natural oils and the nylon quills working to detangle tresses.
Very Thick or Coarse Hair: Nylon Bristle Brush
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools 407 Styling Brush ($10)
Trade in your old, flexible-bristle brush for a tougher nylon material. Nylon bristles function similarly to their all-natural sisters, but they’re stiffer and offer more control, allowing for easy passage through a thick mane.
Curly Hair: Wooden-Bristle Brush
WeCoola Wooden Bristle Hair Brush ($20)
Say goodbye to the idea that curly hair can’t be brushed, because with the right tool your curls will be frizz-free in no time. To keep your coils in tip-top shape, look for a hairbrush with widely spaced wooden pins. Wood brushes are gentle on dry and brittle hair, don't separate curls and don’t cause frizziness, which is the best case scenario for all of our curly-haired girls.
Bangs and Very Short Hair: Small, Round Boar Bristle Brush
Spornette Deville Round Brush ($20)Grab a small, round boar bristle brush to smooth even the shortest hair and bangs. Since boar bristles catch every hair, they’re a styling dream for short-haired ladies.
BRB while we head to Amazon to finally get the right brushes for our hair!
Stay updated on the latest self care with Brit + Co.
Header image courtesy of Anna Shvets / PEXELS.
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.