3 Types Of Curls You Can Achieve With A Curling Iron
Beachy Wave
Step 1: To create a loose, relaxed wave, hold your Beachwaver B1 vertically and place a 1” section of hair into the clamp with about 2-3" of the ends left out. Leaving the ends out help to create a relaxed, lived-in looking wave.
Step 2: Press the arrow away from your face to create the curl. After holding for a few seconds, open the clamp and slide straight down. Continue this all around your head.
Step 3: After the curls have cooled, use a Wide Tooth Comb to create beautiful beachy waves!
Bouncy Curl
Step 1: To create a tight, bouncy curl hold your Beachwaver B1 vertically and place a 1” section of hair into the clamp. This time we would want to include the ends.
Step 2: A technique I like to use when creating bouncy curls is to leave 2-3" of the ends out, curl and hold for a few seconds, open the clamp slightly and glide the rest of the ends in. This will help give you a beautiful, bouncy curl and is especially helpful when curling hair that has a lot of layers. Continue this process all the way around the head
Step 3: After the curls have cooled, use an Onset Pro Brush to create beautiful bouncy waves!
Roller Set
Step 1: You can also use the Beachwaver B1 to create roller set curls. For this style, you would hold your Beachwaver horizontally and place a 1” section of hair into the clamp. Rotate the hair under with the ends incorporated.
Step 2: After releasing the curls from the clamp, you can even roll them back up and secure with a hair pin to allow them to cool.
Step 3: After all of the hair has been set, brush through the curls with the Onset Pro Brushto create beautiful vintage waves.
