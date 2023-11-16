The 6 Best Flat Irons For Salon-Worthy Results
One of the best feelings is walking out of the salon with a new pep in your step because of how *amazing* your hair looks. We all deserve to feel like that all the time because I don't know about you but a great hair day = a great day! Thankfully, you don't need to head to your fave stylist every day to achieve that.
These six flat irons are some of the best of the best, and are sure to impress you with how multifunctional and easy they are to use. In no time, you'll be left with stunning salon-worthy hair that is sleek, smooth, and shiny!
CHI Original Ceramic Flat Iron
This flat iron heats up super quickly, allowing you to jump right into your styling. It has an ergonomic design that helps curl and straighten your hair, as well as ceramic technology that leaves it looking silky, shiny, and frizz-free.
Dyson Airstrait
By far my favorite flat iron, the Dyson Airstrait allows you to take your hair from wet to dry in no time! It also has a dry setting, letting you straighten your hair as normal. The only downside is it's definitely on the pricier side but well worth it in IMO!
ghd Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler
Like the Dyson Airstrait, this is a hybrid tool that lets you go from wet to dry hair in an unbelievable amount of time. It's designed with all hair types in mind *and* is meant to get your hair gorgeously sleek with as little damage as possible.
REVLON Double Straight Copper + Ceramic Dual Plate Flat Iron
If you've been looking for a tool that allows you to perfectly straighten your hair but also create flicks, waves, and curls, this is the hair straightener for you. It might have an unconventional design, but that actually works to its advantage. There are four total plates, with the first two providing the style and the second two reinforcing it.
T3 Singlepass Stylemax Flat Iron
This flat iron has 9 different heat settings, as well as a texture button that lets you optimize the temperature for your unique hair. Its CeraSync heaters are designed to get your hair to its sleekest, straightest, and smoothest point with just one pass.
Bio Ionic 10x Pro Straightening & Styling Tool
The Bio Ionic Straightening Tool has vibrating plates that work to style your hair in less than 10 minutes! It has a unique rounded tip that gives you both straight and wavy styles. The plates are infused with natural volcanic rock minerals, which means the heat is more constant and even.
Once you've figured out the best flat iron for you, try out one of our Easy Hairstyles For Work!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.