5 New Lipstick Color Trends To Try This Summer
Bright Orange
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte in First Light ($40)
Bright orange is summer's equivalent of a striking red lip, and this pigmented, matte shade from Chanel will be just as classic for the season.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Kiss Me Coral ($5)
Revlon's cult-classic Lustrous Lipstick nails the bold hue, too.
PYT Beauty Sorry Not Sorry Lipstick in Cool Coral ($16)
For a satin finish in the bright shade, try PYT Beauty's ultra-moisturizing formula.
Blurry Berry
ILIA Color Block High Impact in Wild Aster ($28)
For a sultry summer evening, blot a little bit of berry lipstick onto your lips. A little goes a long way with this high-impact formula, so if you don't use up this summer, you can apply with full coverage for a gorgeous fall or winter lip, too.
Kosas Weightless Lip Color in Royal ($28)
This beautifully berry color has cooler undertones that will compliment cool and neutral skin tones, too.
e.l.f. Sheer Slick ($5)
This sheer formula creates the perfect wash of color for your summer evenings.
Soft Pink
Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm in Pink ($35)
Super soft pinks are easy for everyday summer looks, and about the only effort we can put into Zoom calls at this point. Feel free to use National Lipstick Day as an excuse to stock up on this iconic pinky balm.
Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm in Bare Punch ($29)
Add a hint of pink to your pout with indulgent tint from Bobbi Brown.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Pink Honey ($30)
This buttery balm will enhance your natural lip tone with a subtle pinky glow.
Chocolate Brown
Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick in Brown Bare ($20)
Chocolate brown is the ultimate cool-girl shade for summer 2021. This Black-owned brand knows how to create formulas that compliment dark skin tones.
NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lipstick in Cold Brew ($8)
Try a matte brown lip for your next night out this summer—it's always more fun to experiment with trends when you're with your friend group.
Maybelline Color Sensational Ultimatte Slim in More Truffle ($9)
This slightly caramel-hued brown matte lipstick is the perfect way to try out the trend for warmer skin tones.
Summer Shimmer
CoverGirl Exhibitionist Metallic Lipstick in Can't Stop ($8)
Y2K trends are everywhere right now—including on our lips! It's no surprise fun, frosted lipsticks are back for a camera-ready look, which you can test out with this affordable CoverGirl version.
MAC Frost in Creme De La Femme ($19)
MAC knows their Y2K trends, so you know this frosted lipstick is going to be good, too.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Slip Shine Sheer Shiny in $uga Kiss ($22)
Leave it to Rihanna to bring us the perfect high-shine, high-fashion lip color for every skin tone.
Image via Amy Shamblen/Unsplash
