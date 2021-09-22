The Fall 2021 Color Trends You're About To See Everywhere
Let's be honest: Most years, our fall color trends tend to stay the same. Each year, we rejoice in the return of rich burgundies, deep plums, and warm ambers that tend to make fall dressing so chic. But if there is anything we've learned after this year, it's to expect the unexpected — including what the fall trends in beauty and fashion will be. If you're in need of a pick-me-up, you're in luck, as this season's color trends combine pops of colors and new hues to complement your go-to fall palette. This fall, we have a feeling you won't be able to resist adding fiery red, fuschia pink, army green, and clay to your wardrobe mix.
Fiery Red
H&M Rib Knit Dress ($30)
Layer this stunning knit dress under your fall coats, or let it do all the work for date night or dinner plans.
Everlane The Cashmere Collared Sweater ($130)
Tuck this cozy cashmere sweater into vintage jeans and you have a casual-but-cool fall outfit.
BDG Keaton Pleated Chino Pant ($64)
The boldest chinos you'll ever own, and also the best. Top with a neutral shacket to balance them out.
GAP Heavyweight Cropped Puffer Jacket ($148)
Once the fall temperatures drop for good, you'll be grateful you have this cheery puffer jacket on hand.
Clay
Target Crewneck Cable Knit Sweater Vest ($20)
Sweater vests make the transition from summer to fall a breeze, especially in this seasonal hue.
JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($95)
Everyone's favorite it-bag just dropped in the latest color for fall.
BLANKNYC Bonded Faux Shearling Jacket ($98)
Cozy up all season long in this under-$100 fall find.
Mango Long T-shirt With Ruffles ($50)
Meet the new basis to all your fall fits. Tuck it into jeans for day and a pretty midi skirt for night.
Army Green
BP. Front Button Crop Cardigan ($35)
This cute and affordable cardi can easily be worn as a top or unbuttoned with a knit tank top or bralette, if you dare.
Who What Wear Button-Up Trapeze Dress ($37)
Pair with black booties and add a leather jacket as needed.
COS Straight Fit Chinos ($115)
These classic chinos will be your everyday fall pants for seasons to come.
Steve Madden Barclay Boots ($140)
Swap last season's black lug sole boots for this army green pair for an instant wardrobe refresh.
Fuschia Pink
STAUD Shoko Colorblock Sweater Dress ($165)
Proof that fuschia is the perfect match for traditional fall colors like burgundy.
Nike NSW Crew Fleece ($60)
Even your athleisure outfits can get in on the trend.
Norma Kamali x REVOLVE Boot Pant ($110)
Talk about a statement pant.
Walmart Me Jane Women's Hooded Rain Jacket ($13)
Who said you could look this cute on a rainy fall day? We did.
