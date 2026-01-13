It may be hard to believe that Lululemon launched over two decades ago, but the brand continues to dominate the athleisure space, and it’s not tough to understand why. People on the go love Lulu for their high-quality fabrics and sleek designs that create functional, comfortable, and straight-up stylish activewear pieces. Even my 8-year-old Gen Alpha niece adores the brand and affectionately refers to it as “preppy” with her friends.

With that being said, it’s safe to assume that most of us can’t afford to blow over $100 whenever we need a new pair of leggings... or $60 for a simple workout tank. That’s why dupes are the ideal way to get a Lululemon-like look for a fraction of the price.

So, whether you plan to start working out more in the new year or just want to pad your closet with some fresh athleisure, here are the best pieces that mimic Lululemon for much less.

Amazon HeyNuts Yoga Pro Full Length Leggings Leggings are probably one of the most versatile pants options out there. You can wear them in summer or winter, to the gym or just to run errands, and pair them with a variety of tops to create new looks. But one of Lululemon’s most popular styles, the Align Leggings, can run you up to $138 depending on the design. Enter HeyNuts, a budget-friendly activewear company that doesn’t sacrifice quality. The company’s Yoga Pro Full Length Leggings sell for just $32 and still have all the features you want: a no-dig tummy control waistband, super stretchy material, and a lightweight feel.

Amazon Ewedoos Tennis Dress Tennis dresses are a staple in my summer wardrobe, and spoiler alert: I don’t even play. They're just the easiest thing to throw on whenever it’s scorching outside, but you still want to look chic. Lululemon's Align Cami Strap Dress is typically priced at a whopping $148. If you’d rather spend that cash on groceries or even a date night, then you should check out Ewedoos' option on Amazon instead. It’s made of 83% nylon and 17% spandex, delivering softness and all the moisture-wicking you need for a hot girl walk or trip to the golf course. Plus, it also has built-in shorts and a removable bra, all for the affordable price of $40.

Amazon MathCat Seamless Workout Shirt When it comes to arm day at the gym, plenty of women love to show off their pump with a fitted top. The Swifty Tech Long-Sleeve, sold by Lululemon, is a solid pick for this purpose, but it definitely breaks the bank at $78 a pop. So, to achieve the same effect, don’t sleep on the MathCat Seamless Workout Shirt. It’s extremely breathable, made out of 90% nylon and 10% elastane, and has four-way compression to show off your figure. Moreover, there are even thumb holes to keep the sleeves in place (and add an extra air of luxury to your look). This top, offered in dozens of colors, is selling for just $28 right now.

Amazon Ododos Oversized Crew Neck Sweatshirt If I had to pick one athleisure piece to live in for the rest of my life, it would be an oversized crew neck. But so many pieces sold by Lululemon, like the Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew that goes for $69, are simply too expensive to totally stock my closet with. That’s why dupes like the Ododos Oversized Crew Neck are my favorite. Not only does this one look almost exactly the same as the Lulu product, but it’s also constructed from an ultra-soft fabric that absorbs moisture and is resistant to wrinkles! Plus, with tons of colors to choose from, you can put together the perfect everyday athleisure outfit for only $37.

Amazon The Gym People Longline Padded Sports Bra Now that the holidays are in the rearview, hotter days are right around the corner, and tank tops will prove essential for millions of active women around the country. However, one of Lululemon’s beloved styles, the Align Tank, isn’t exactly an easy splurge at $68 per top. If you want to literally double your money, opt for The Gym People Longline Padded Sports Bra instead. It sells for $27, meaning you can get two for less than the price of one Lululemon Align Tank. And it delivers the same cute look to complement leggings, tennis skirts, biker shorts, or even a pair of sweats.

Amazon CRZ Yoga Flowy Running Shorts I don’t know about you, but I have a love-hate relationship with running for one reason: chafing. That’s why, for a while, I refused to jog in anything except for biker shorts that fully covered my thighs and prevented any annoying irritation. If you can relate, though, I have good news: these 2-in-1 running shorts are budget-friendly and actually won’t slip up during your workouts! They have a flowy outer layer that looks like a cute, bouncy short, but underneath, you’ll get to enjoy spandex with anti-slip dots along the hem that prevent riding up and keep your thighs protected. A similar pair at Lululemon, like the Swift 2-in-1 High Rise Short, can cost over $120. But at CRZ Yoga, you’re able to enjoy comparable quality for just $28.

Amazon Husnainna High-Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt As I said earlier, you don’t have to be a tennis star to appreciate the comforts of the sport’s wardrobe. If you’ve been searching for the right tennis skirt to add to your repertoire, look no further than this High-Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt offered by Husnainna. It mimics the style of Lululemon’s Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt, even down to the horizontal pleating. But while the Lulu version is priced at $78, Husnainna’s tennis skirt will only cost you $29. Additionally, it even includes two side pockets, a back zipper pocket, and is machine washable. What more can a girl ask for?

Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted StudioSmooth Jogger Finally, no athleisure collection is complete without a reliable pair of joggers. They’re probably the most functional pair of pants you could ever own. Nonetheless, do you really want to dish out close to $130 for Lululemon’s Adapted State High-Rise Jogger when you could get a high-quality dupe for less than half the price? I’m talking about Old Navy’s High-Waisted StudioSmooth Jogger, which comes in all the staple colors you could need, including Black, Lakeshore, Salt Marsh, and Dusk Navy. On top of that, it has all the sought-after features of a reliable jogger, like an elastic drawstring waistband, wicking fabric, and front pockets. In my opinion, Old Navy should really be called “old reliable,” because you can snag these pants today for $47.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.