These Target Purses Are The It Girl Dupes You've Been Looking For
Out with the old, and in with the new! At least, that’s what we’ve been telling ourselves as we make space in our closets for refreshed accessories ahead of springtime. The change of the seasons is bound to inspire new fashion trends, which can be both exciting and overwhelming. The latter feeling usually comes from the reality that adding new fashion pieces to your collection can be expensive.Before you worriedly start to check the price tags of the bags that have been catching your eye as of late, we’re here to set your mind at ease with an array of fashionable, trendy purses from everyone’s favorite store to wander around on a lazy Sunday afternoon, Target! Read on for our curated selection of crossbodies, shoulder bags, totes, and more.
Utility Shoulder Handbag - Wild Fable
This cargo shoulder bag is the closest dupe of Baggu's latest baguette purse we could find online – and it’s less than half the price. Playing into the mini bag trend without skimping on storage, we love this Barbie pink purse.
Refined Crossbody Bag - A New Day
I have this perfectly structured bag in red (which is tragically sold out at the moment) and truly carry it everywhere. The convertible strap allows it to be a crossbody or shoulder bag, and the gold hardware with tortoise accenting makes it feel so sophisticated; no one will know you got it for a steal of only $30.
Triple Compartment Satchel Handbag - A New Day
This Target purse is giving Girl Boss at its best. It's polished af, classy, and functional with the embossed alligator material and all those organized compartments. This bag comes in three colors: black, olive green, and brown.
Micro Nano Satchel Handbag - A New Day
Micro mini, twist front detailing, and constructed from the most striking silver faux leather… must we go on, or are you convinced that you need to add this piece to your car yet?
Mini Boxy Tote Handbag - A New Day
According to Editorialist, butter yellow is set to be on trend for fall 2024, so it’s important to get ahead of the curve, especially with your accessories. The creamy yellow hue of this mini crossbody bag matches perfectly with the butter yellows you’re bound to see this fall and beyond.
Destination Tote Handbag - A New Day
If you’ve been coveting the Christian Dior Book Tote, then this dupe is the perfect bag for you. Making the perfect office bag, the rectangular shape comfortably can hold a laptop, planner, notebook, and more – plus, the vacation destination embroidered on the front will remind you to take the PTO you’ve been saving up.
Knotted Top Handle Crossbody Bag - A New Day
I can’t get enough of how adorable this going-out bag is. It can be carried by the top knotted handle, or made into a functional crossbody with the included detachable strap, and the range of colorways is absolutely delicious. Small but mighty, this bag holds everything you need (think: phone, keys, wallet), and nothing you don’t.
Tote Handbag - Universal Thread
Reminiscent of L.L. Bean’s iconic Boat Tote, this handbag is for those who love a big bag. Making the perfect weekender or a running-around daytime tote, magnetic closures and internal pockets keep your belongings in check through it all.
Mini Bumper Tote Crossbody Bag - A New Day
Available in the perfect spring color palette of chartreuse, watermelon, lilac, and black, the loose construction of this crossbody gives the illusion that it’s a lived-in favorite piece in your handbag collection – even if you did just buy it.
Sling Crossbody Bag - Wild Fable
Go hands-free with an athletic-inspired crossbody that keeps all of your essentials close to your chest for easy access. It may seem small, but with 2 separate pockets and an external key ring, you’ll be impressed with how much you’re able to carry when you have the Sling Crossbody.
Sophie Crossbody Bag - A New Day
To the naked eye, this classy crossbody could pass as a Bottega Veneta, but will only set you back $30 as opposed to the designer price tag that sits upwards of $2,000. I’m partial to the lime green color option because I love it when my accessories make a statement, but black is a timeless option for those who aren’t as adventurous.
Women's Small Shoulder Bag- Wild Fable
A shoulder bag is a staple piece that should be in every closet, and even more so if it’s a cheetah print shoulder bag. This zesty print brings extra life to an outfit and is sure to attract compliments.
Half Moon Crossbody Bag - Wild Fable
This Baggu Crescent Bag dupe comes in an array of colors and textures; the black and yellow options are made from polished-looking recycled polyester, while the blue, off-white, and pink colorways have a quilted popcorn exterior.
Value Tote Crossbody Bag - Wild Fable
This petite crossbody has a range of fun options to choose from including classic black or brown, denim, and a crocodile magenta colorway that's currently on sale for under $13!
Mini Top Handle Crossbody Bag - A New Day
If you’re on TikTok, the chances that you’ve seen viral couple, Jett and Pookie, on your For You Page are high, and this top-handle purse with a mock-lock reminds me of the Hermès Kelly Bag that Jett gifted his boo late last year.
Mini Bow Top Handle Crossbody Bag - Wild Fable
This gorgeous purse checks all of the boxes; it’s available in the perfect shade of baby pink, features a bow front and center, and makes our balletcore dreams come true.
Belt Fanny Pack - All in Motion
Perfect for the sporty gals who love their hot girl walks and are looking for a more affordable version of Lululemon’s classic belt bag, this fanny pack is sleek and spacious.
