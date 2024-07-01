I Can’t Gatekeep This $20 Lululemon Biker Shorts Dupe Any Longer
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Like I’ve said before, I’m annoyingly particular about how my clothes fit me. And with so many types of biker shorts on the market, I haven’t been able to track down the absolute perfect style for my preferences and body type – until now.
Meredith Holser
This hasn't been an easy feat whatsoever, mostly because I have a fairly strict criteria for how biker shorts should look and feel when I wear them.
When shopping for biker shorts, I prioritize designs that feel super soft to the touch, are form-fitting (but not restrictive), have a 5-inch inseam (or less – I like to show ‘em some leg), and most importantly, eliminate the camel toe effect (invasive crotch seams give me the ick, IYKYK).
In my journey to find the perfect pair of black biker shorts, I knew I wanted something I can wear for workouts like climbing and hiking, but also casually for things like grocery trips and lowkey friend hangouts.
Amazon
Yeoreo Seamless High Waisted Workout Shorts
I started my search by scrolling on none other than Amazon, because the countless user reviews usually help me get a feel for what the product is really like. These Yeoreo biker shorts were at the top of my list since they boast 4.4 out of 5 stars with 1,734 total reviews. After reading they were comfy and flattering, I decided to give them a try. I ordered a size large.
As much as I wanted to like them (after spending $20 on them), the shorts were way too tight and the fabric they were made out of ended up being really thick and restrictive, especially around the tummy and thighs. Now, don’t get me wrong – as a girl on the thicker side, I love a little bit of tummy control, but these shorts dug into me quite deep, and I simply couldn’t see myself being comfortable in them for any occasion. For a size large, they didn’t really fit like it.
Meredith Holser
So, I defeatedly returned them and decided to look elsewhere. Of course, I’m a Target girl at heart, so I made a beeline to my nearest store the following day. That’s when I stumbled upon the All in Motion Everyday Soft Ultra High-Rise Bike Shorts in the athleisure section, and I’m so glad I gave them a chance! I picked up a size large and found much more success than I did on Amazon.
Meredith Holser
These biker shorts are extremely soft. The stretchy material reminds me exactly of Lululemon’s signature Align fabrication, which is known to be “buttery-soft.” I feel like I get the same tactile feel from these Target biker shorts, which is satisfying given the cost comparison between the two. For example, a similar style at Lululemon (the Lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts) clocks in at $64, while the Target shorts are just $20.
Meredith Holser
I adore that these biker shorts are wonderfully flattering without ever being uncomfortable. I shouldn't have to sacrifice either of those things! I like that the stretchiness lends them to be adjustable, too. For example, I like to hike the bottom hems up a bit on my legs to show, well, more of my legs. When I do this with these Target shorts, they never dig into my thighs or make them look like they’re uncomfortably squeezing out from the fabric. Further, I’m able to customize the fit around my backside (we all love a lil’ booty lift!), which is a nice perk when I want to pair them with just a sports bra or crop top for working out.
Meredith Holser
When I picked up these shorts, I was initially worried about one single red flag about them – the crotch seam! I typically never opt for biker shorts with this dreaded middle seam, but something in me was willing to overlook it. And I'm glad I did! Since purchasing them (and chronically wearing them) I haven’t run into any sort of complications ‘down there’ with the crotch seam. While other shorts would dig into my body and create an unflattering, uncomfortable look, this one hasn’t at all.
Target
All in Motion Everyday Soft Ultra High-Rise Bike Shorts
The best part about these biker shorts is being able to share them with everyone. They’re sold in sizes XS-4X, so I’m led to believe there’s a pair out there for a wide range of body types. Since they’re supremely stretchy, they’re definitely adaptable to different waist, hip, and thigh sizes. Aside from the classic black color, they’re available in hues like ocean blue, coral pink, and a serene green.
The fair price is another great perk worth mentioning. For just $20, I feel like I definitely reap their value. I’ve worn them everywhere from outside walks to the climbing gym and even weekend brunches with my pals. Plus, I haven’t seen any major signs of wear just yet. I’ve sent these shorts through the wash at least three times now (I wear them so much), and the fabric has only gotten better with time.
