12 Unexpected Lululemon Finds You’ll Rewear All Fall
Lululemon is full of surprises right now. While I was expecting their site to be packed to the brim with tight-fitting leggings and sports bras (don't worry, fans – there are still plenty of those), I found tons of cozy styles that don't really even read as atheleisure. From merino wool cardigans to tailored trousers, Lulu's elevated fall lineup just became one of my must-shop collections for the season. Below, find 12 unexpected Lululemon fall pieces you'll be head-over-heels for enough to keep 'em in your daily rotation.
Lululemon
Softstreme Voluminous-Sleeve Pullover
With a unique bubble hem and extremely oversized sleeves, this pullover sweater is the epitome of comfort. To amp up the coziness, the "peach-fuzz soft" fabric feels supremely smooth against the skin. It's undoubtedly a step up from that years-old sweatshirt you've been wearing every day since you got it on vacation (I have one, too – no judgement)!
Lululemon
Wunder Under Nulux High-Rise Tight 25"
Lululemon says the Nulux fabric these leggings are made of offers "lightweight, friction-free coverage for stretches, strides, and rides," so their comfort level opens up a ton of possibilities for everyday wear. The seaming along the legs and waistband is discreetly designed, so this pair won't dig into you or inch down uncomfortably as you move.
Lululemon
Alpaca Wool-Blend Cardigan Sweater
Talk about a surprise find! This not-very-Lulu cardigan boasts a blend of both alpaca and merino wools that grant it its super-soft feel and appealing fuzzy texture. The "extra roomy" fit is perfect for donning this piece on its own or layered atop your favorite tee or tank. The classic button-up design and neutral colorway let you customize your fall looks freely!
Lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
These cargo pants are perfectly sporty with plenty of pockets and adjustable ties along the waistband and bottom hem. Lulu's "lighter-than-air" Swift fabric lets you wear these for a multitude of movements: walks, hikes, climbing, biking, dancing, yoga – you name it! And when you're not on-the-go, they still provide your bod utmost comfort with a nice touch of breathability.
Lululemon
Ribbed Merino Wool Cropped Cardigan
This cardi is cut from 100% merino wool, which is gonna keep you warm all fall and winter long. It has a slightly ribbed texture to be ultra-soft to the touch. The cropped length is the ideal match for your fave high-waisted jeans, pants, or leggings!
Lululemon
Reflective Lightweight Running Jacket
I love a practical piece that's equally chic. This running jacket not only boasts a water-repellent feel, reflective fabric, and thumbholes to keep you comfortable on the treadmill or trail, but its eye-catching print is "uniquely placed" so no two jackets look alike. I think it'd wear well with everything from leggings to a black mini skirt!
Lululemon
Scuba Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Pant 7/8 Length
You've probably heard of barrel jeans by now, but what about barrel sweatpants? Lulu has come out with yet another unexpected find with this pant style. The barrel shape is undeniably trendy, and you get to enjoy the roomy silhouette in a cozy way, thanks to the "plush, fleecy fabric" these are made of! This chocolate brown is perfect for fall dressing.
Lululemon
Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Poplin Button-Down Shirt
This button-down shirt is lightweight, loose-fitting, quick-drying, and sweat-wicking. The cotton-blend fabric allows for maximum breathability, whether you wear this over a black mini dress or biker shorts. This is a pretty timeless piece to invest in since you can pair the stark white color with pretty much any garment depending on the season.
Lululemon
Modal-Blend Pleated High-Rise Trouser
Time to upgrade your worn-out work trousers! Lululemon designed these pants with full comfort in mind – the relaxed material is sweat-wicking and quick-drying. The high waistline is adorned with crisp pleats to make them clean, polished, and totally work-appropriate!
Lululemon
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Spaghetti-Strap Cami Tank Top
This tank top would make the ultimate everyday under-layer for chilly days. The super-soft fabric and dainty spaghetti straps make it a more tailored version of more common classic designs. I really like that the material it's made of is double layered for added coverage and support!
Lululemon
Align Short-Sleeve Dress
Atheleisure dresses like this one are one of the most comfortable dress styles you can rock year-round. This one's fitted with a high-coverage liner that eliminates the chances of slips! The scooped neckline is met with a diving back that looks super smooth and chic. Layer it with your favorite jean jacket before slipping into some loafers. In addition to this fall-ready deep green, you can shop it in light blue and black.
Lululemon
Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag
This new Lulu bag is adorable! Fitted with both a shoulder and crossbody strap, you can easily wear it multiple ways depending on your daily vibe. The sleek, water-repellent fabric keeps your look simple and clean, while the countless interior pockets allow you to stay organized wherever you go!
