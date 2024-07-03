8 High-Quality Amazon Sports Bras That Won't Break The Bank
I don't spend my whole life in workout clothes, so its hard to justify spending $90 on a single sports bra. But, I still want cute workout clothes that are good quality and provide great support. So, I did some digging on Amazon and found 8 sports bras that do just that... without the massive price tag.
Amazon
Champion Sports Bra
This sports bra is the best solution for the bustier girlies that need extra support when working out! Champion has always provided quality and comfort when it comes to women's sportswear, so I am not surprised by the thousands of positive things customers have to say about this bra! It's designed with adjustable cushioned straps, cup support, and fairly tight compression.
This bra is currently available for $36 (was $48) in sizes all the way up to 42DDD.
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Strappy Sports Bra
Amazon strikes again with the perfect dupe! In this case, it's Lululemon. Everyone raves about the quality of this sports bra being identical to the nearly $60 dollar one from Lulu. It's made for medium support, but still provides some compression. You can remove the padding inside, too, if you prefer more stretch. Additionally, it literally comes in any color under the sun (39 different ones, to be exact) for only $26.
Amazon
Hanes X-Temp Wireless Bra
Yogis unite! If you are in need of some low-impact support, look no further than this comfy Hanes sports bra. According to customers, this bra is snug, but not too tight, and is incredibly soft. I would recommend a bra like this one if you have a smaller chest! It comes in a 2-pack for just $15!
Amazon
The Gym People Sports Bra
This longline sports bra has been an Amazon #1 best seller for a while now! And I understand why, because I own multiple of these in several colors. Not only does this product act as a sports bra, it can be an everyday top, especially in the summer when you're out running errands. You get the support and quality of a performance bra, and the style of incorporating it into an outfit. Get yours in one of 29 colors for just $23.
Amazon
Syrokan Sports Bra
If you are a runner girl, this is the sports bra for you. This is a no-bounce running bra, which your back will thank you for. This sports bra is great for any high-impact athletic activity, or if you are just looking for some extra support in the day-today. Because it is a tighter fit, I recommend sizing up. You can get this bra in several colors and patterns for $32.
Amazon
Warner's Easy Does It Comfort Bra
Sometimes, a seamless and stretchy sports bra is all you need, especially if you don't require as much support, but want to ensure a comfy workout. This one comes in 15 colors and can be worn for a workout or simply around the house. The best part is it's only $18!
Amazon
Puma Seamless Sports Bra
Puma delivers on a classic, reliable sports bra with this style. With perfect support and a great fit on anyone, people are loving this Puma bra. It's a timeless and sexy brand that provides great athletic wear in general! The back of the bra has crossed straps that can be adjusted for extra support. This seamless bra comes in a couple different styles, and in either grey or black for $18.
Amazon
Baomosi Seamless Racerback Sports Bra
This is a really reliable sports bra for an affordable price. It's good for low- to medium-impact activities, such as strength training or yoga. However, the quality and comfort are things that were most highlighted the reviews. It comes in a couple of vibrant colors, and along with this grey, it also comes in a basic black. You can purchase the bra individually, or shop it in a two pack or three pack. One bra is just $14!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more shopping tips like this!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Amazon.