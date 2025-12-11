Canada Goose is my favorite luxury winter outerwear store. I’m obsessed with their high-quality fabrics and chic designs. But as much as I adore Canada Goose’s high-end clothing, my bank account, on the other hand, isn’t as much of a fan. Needless to say, their clothes are stupidly expensive.

Fortunately, there are a ton of winter outerwear stores similar to Canada Goose that sell equally high-quality jackets and coats, often at a fraction of the price. So if you’re looking to enhance your winter wardrobe this season with the warmest, most luxurious clothing, look no further. Here are my absolute favorite brands that are just as lavish as Canada Goose.

Scroll to see all our favorite brands like Canada Goose...but are way more affordable!

Triple F.A.T. Goose For extra warmth: Triple F.A.T. Goose As someone who complains about being ice-cold at the slightest breeze, I’m always prioritizing winterwear that keeps me nice and toasty. In fact, I’d go so far as to say it’s my number one priority when I’m shopping for my next winter jacket. Fortunately, we have brands like Triple F.A.T. Goose, which specifically design their clothing with warmth in mind. Ever wonder what the F.A.T. in the brand name stands for? One look at their website will inform you that it is an acronym: For Arctic Temperatures. As the eternally freezing cold girly that I am, I’m sold!

The North Face For budget-friendly Ooptions: The North Face North Face jackets have a rather nostalgic element for me, since I grew up around people who constantly wore this brand. I was also always sporting The North Face, since it’s warm, chic, and not as ridiculously priced as some of the other options on this list. If you’re looking for something high-end yet at a fraction of the price, The North Face is most certainly your best bet.

Burton For athleticwear: Burton Obsessed with snowboarding or skiing? If your friends and family literally have to drag you off the slopes since you spend practically all your time there, you’re gonna love Burton clothing, which is specifically designed with snowboarders in mind.

Moncler For fashion: Moncler Want to spend this winter looking like a celebrity while simultaneously keeping all nice and warm? Look no further than Moncler. Of all the brands on this list, it’s the most stylish, which might be why fashionable celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa have been spotted in the brand. Unfortunately, the brand is on the pricier side, but if money is no object for you, go crazy!

Lululemon For variety: Lululemon I’m always impressed by all the outerwear options Lululemon has to offer. They sell everything from yellow puffer jackets to sea mist scuba hoodies, and I’m obsessed with all of it.

Halfdays For après ski-core: Halfdays My absolute favorite aesthetic of all time is ski-resort chic. I’m not even sure if that’s a real aesthetic, but I’ve been seeing such a rise in Aspen-core clothing that I’m officially branding it as a thing. And who embodies this particular luxury aesthetic more precisely than Halfdays?! Bonus: This is a women-owned brand, designed by women, for women!

Quince For low-priced luxury: Quince It’s rare that you find a brand that’s as lavish as it is reasonably priced. That’s exactly where Quince comes in, with its stylish outerwear and slashed-in-half prices. Score!

Columbia For simplicity: Columbia Sometimes, we just want to get rid of all the fancy-shmancy bells and whistles and turn to the simplest options. Columbia is one of the most trustworthy clothing brands, known for its high-quality material and extra warmth, a truly reliable brand.

Looking for more shopping and style tips? Sign up for our newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.