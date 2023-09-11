The 11 Best Sports Bras That Support Every Type Of Workout
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
When you work out in a bad sports bra, you really feel it. Perhaps the girls are making an unwanted appearance when you go to stretch, or your bust simply feels restricted. No matter the issue your years-old sports bra is causing, it’s probably worth addressing… with a newer replacement. Sports bras are the unsung hero of activewear, and a good one should provide the perfect balance of comfort, support, and style. This post is your one-way ticket to finding the best sports bras for yourroutine – they’ll have you feeling fab, fierce, and most importantly, powerful!
All in Motion Medium Support Square Neck Crossback Sports Bra
I personally swear by this sports bra – I own it in three different colors! The squared neckline makes for a very flattering and feminine look, which can be really nice when I'm reaching the super-sweaty workout groove. The crossed back straps help keep everything close without too much compression. I notice that even when I sweat a lot, it never shows through the fabric. I could go on and on about why I love it, truly.
Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bra
This is another sports bra that's always in my workout 'fit rotation. My favorite features are the thick bottom band that does an amazing job at holding things in place when I'm moving, and the mesh fabric on the backside that is extremely breathable and cooling. Plus, can we talk about how cute this pattern is?
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra
When a sports bra can *also* be worn as a top, everything feels a bit more magical. This one from Girlfriend Collective boasts a longline cut, which is a great fit for those on the go. Because sometimes you don't want to wear just a bra when you're out and about!
Athleta Ultimate Bra
People are obsessed with this bra because of its versatility. It's crafted specifically for medium-impact workouts, which means it's suitable for a wide range of workouts. Beyond that, it's really breathable, quick-drying, and stylish, flaunting a fun cutout detail on the back.
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Padded Sports Bra
This sports bra design from Nike has the pads sewn in, so you're not left worrying about them slipping around and looking all wonky (you know how they can get!). The sweat-wicking material this style is made from ensures you stay comfy throughout all those intense squats and bicep curls you're doin'.
OFFLINE by Aerie The Hugger High Neck Longline Sports Bra
Oh-so soft and supportive, this high-neck sports bra prevents any spillage from ensuing – which is *exactly* what you don't need when you're running or jumping. It's also cozy enough to wear on rest days, meaning you basically get a two-for-one piece when you purchase.
CALIA Made To Move Double Strap Bra
This pick will truly seal the deal – on your bra strap, that is. It comes fitted with a traditional clasp-closure for additional peace-of-mind, plus the double set of bra straps cross the back in a *most* fashionable way. The general silhouette provides modest coverage, too, so you could wear it on its own.
Lululemon Flow Y Bra
This buttery-soft sports bra is the ideal contender for yoga, as it brings forth a barely-there feel when you wear it. The shape is simple yet sleek, but isn't overly tight, either.
Third Love Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra
This sports bra provides total support through a stylish pair of adjustable straps – a detail from the sports bra gods themselves, that make working out (and getting dressed to go work out) feel less like work.
Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra
This on-trend sports bra will complete every one of your gym outfits with such suave. Every detail, from the crossing straps in the back, the scoopneck outline, and keyhole cutout elevate your look. The fit is tailored to be high-compression, so you can feel nice and secure, no matter the movement.
CRZ Yoga Strappy Sports Bra
Every bit of this sports bra will amplify your confidence in the gym. The strappy back adds some visual interest, while the soft fabric and stretchy band keeps things taut.
