Athleisure has come a long way from the classic hoodie and yoga pants combo, but not all workout wear trends have stood the test of time. If your gym look still screams 2015 vibes, it might be time to rethink your wardrobe. From wacky colors to weird fabrications, here are 5 “outdated” athleisure trends that are worth retiring – whether they’re unflattering, impractical, or just plain tacky.

Scroll on for 5 “outdated” athleisure trends we can’t believe people ever wore to the gym, plus what’s on-trend nowadays.

1. Large Logos PINK PINK Ivy Fleece Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Though minimal branding is what’s trending now, large logos were once status symbols – think Nike, Adidas, and PINK! You could usually spot the brands running down the legs of leggings or the backs of hoodies, but these details feel fairly dated and overly commercial now.

Lululemon Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

People now gravitate toward the beloved "quiet luxury" aesthetic from brands like Lululemon, Alo, and Vuori that boasts clean lines, subtle design, and pieces that feel premium without being too in-your-face.

2. Mesh Cutouts Halara Halara UltraSculpt Mesh Leggings

Mesh panels on workout wear were a huge hit because they combined fashion and function, making athleisure pieces look edgy and offering some nice breathability during tough workouts.

Amazon CRZ Yoga Butterluxe High-Waisted Leggings

Nowadays, the trend just feels over-designed (and often unflattering). Again, simpler silhouettes are what the people want! Looking back, workout garments with mesh cutouts totally scream ‘2016 gym selfie.’

3. Neon On Neon Athleta Athleta Interval Sports Bra

Likely inspired by not only high-energy fitness fads and music festival culture in the 2010s, but the bright colorways of the ‘80s (hello, Jazzercise!), neon gym outfits were once so hot. You truly had to be confident to rock an all-neon getup!

Vitality Vitality Cloud II Scoop Bra

These days, neon is way too overwhelming since gym-goers tend to reach for neutral tones, muted pastels, and earth-inspired color palettes. These versatile hues are easier to style even past the weight room, which speaks to their true athleisure nature.

4. Faux Leather Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga Leatherette High-Waisted Midi Leggings

Leggings, tops, and sports bras with coatings that provided the look of faux-leather were one an athleisure staple as they embraced a street-style-meets-sporty aesthetic. They were quickly phased out as people realized these materials weren’t exactly breathable – they often become sticky or uncomfortable for actual workouts. They would wear out easily, too, sometimes looking ripped or cracked.

Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted StudioSmooth 7/8 Leggings

These days, people prefer matte fabrics that offer a luxe feel – without the added sheen.

5. Fold-Over Leggings Urban Outfitters Out From Under Bec Foldover Flare Pant

This was the yogi staple in the early 2000s, often paired with a tank top and UGG boots, of course! But while low-rise, fold-over leggings look cute outside of the gym, they definitely feel less secure during most workouts.

Quince Quince Ultra-Form High-Rise Flared Pants

High-waisted leggings now reign supreme when it comes to athleisure. They offer much more support, an undeniably flattering silhouette, and versatility across a range of activities and outfits.

