Best Pancakes In The County: Cast, Plot & Everything We Know About Nicolas Cage's New Thriller

Best Pancakes In The County movie nicolas cage
Phillip Faraone/Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
By Bre AveryFeb 10, 2026
Nicolas Cage's exciting new action thriller movie has already got fans on the edge of their seats, and not just because it has the greatest cinematic title ever: Best Pancakes in the County. Honestly? Based on that title alone, I’m sold.

The iconic actor made a riveting return to cinema by terrifying audiences as the serial killer in Longlegs. Since then, movie fans have been excited to see him taking roles again, and according to this latest announcement, he's excited too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fascinating new film, Best Pancakes in the County, that’s got cinephiles flipping out with excitement.

What is Best Pancakes In The County about?

Best Pancakes in the County

Darya Sannikova/Pexels

Best Pancakes in the County follows one lethal night, set in a small-town diner where federal agents, a dangerous con man (Nicolas Cage), and a waitress with a lot of secrets (Shelley Hennig) find themselves in the middle of a life-or-death standoff. The plotline immediately reminds me of something straight out of a Quentin Tarantino movie, where danger lurks in the most unexpected places.

Who Stars with Nicolas Cage in the action-packed film?

Shelley Hennig as malia in the teen wolf movie

Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment

The thriller features a riveting ensemble cast alongside Nicolas Cage. Actors who must endure this late-night Diner standoff include Justin Long (He’s Just Not That Into You) and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf).

When is Best Pancakes In The County coming out?

Best Pancakes In The County

Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

It looks like we can anticipate the new film as early as late 2026 or early 2027. Film buffs, get ready!

Who's directing the movie?

Best Pancakes In The County ken sanzel

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The film is directed by Ken Sanzel, best known for his hit shows Numb3rs and Blue Bloods.

According to the producers (per Deadline), “We’re thrilled to reunite with the iconic Cage, guided by the visionary Ken Sanzel. This action-packed, fast-paced adventure with wit and intensity is set to captivate audiences worldwide.”

Where is Best Pancakes In The County filmed?

Pancakes with syrup

Desativado/Pexels

The movie is currently being filmed in Arkansas, offering the gritty small-town atmosphere in which the film aims to capture.

Honestly, I’m incredibly excited for Nicolas Cage’s current comeback, following the news of this film as well as whispers of a new National Treasure movie. The actor dominated the box office in the early aughts, but he took a break from the spotlight to prioritize his personal life outside of acting. Now, he’s back in action and ready to captivate audiences once more with his gripping performances.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming thriller film? Will you be first in line to buy movie tickets following the release date? I’m fully on board, since Best Pancakes in the County feels wholly original, gripping, and classically cinematic in the best way possible. I’m sold!

