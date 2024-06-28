6 Movies That Prove Queen Latifah Is Unsung Rom-Com Royalty
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Queen Latifah is one of the Black women who made watching Livin' Single an anticipated event in my household. Prior to producer and screenwriter Mara Brock Ali's Girlfriends, I remember watching Latifah's character (Khadijah) run the helm of the fictitious Flavor magazine. I didn't know it then, but seeing her navigate having a career, roommates, friends, and romantic relationships gave me a taste of what comes with adulthood.
With more than two decades of acting under her belt, it's time that we paid our respects to Queen Latifah's rom-com legacy. Partially without her, I wouldn't have known it was possible for diverse Black characters to have funny, love-filled adventures that aren't always rooted in trauma. While those stories deserve to be told, Queen Latifah helped show me that Black people aren't monolithic. That shared experiences and perspectives or backgrounds can exist within our culture.
But, don't just take my word for it. Here's 6 of Queen Latifah's movies that I think you should binge watch before the month is over!
MGM Studios
Beauty Shop
In Beauty Shop, Queen Latifah plays Gina Norris, a widowed hair dresser with a young daughter. She initially works at an upscale salon, but decides to quit when she can no longer stand her toxic environment. Deciding to open her own business, she experiences a series of ups and downs during the hiring and renovation process. But, time eventually finds her finding great success as a beauty salon owner and she even finds love again.
I love watching Beauty Shop because I have fond memories of listening to older women's conversations at the hair salons I used to go to. Actually, I still remember my favorite hairstylist's name — Ms. Tanya — who had a personality similar to Gina in Beauty Shop.
IMO, it's one of the most commercially accurate depictions of what happens in hair salons. Not only that, but it humanizes those who are in the beauty industry.
Paramount Pictures
Last Holiday
Besides Beauty Shop, Last Holiday is my second favorite Queen Latifah rom-com. She immerses herself into the world of Georgia Byrd — a painfully shy woman who works in the cookware department of a large retail store — and makes viewers believe that's exactly who she is. She even has a huge crush on her co-worker, but she's too afraid to say anything to him.
It's an incredible movie because we get to see Georgia spend time being in the background of her own life until a scary diagnosis causes her to live life to the fullest. She travels to the Czech Republic and begins indulging in things she never allowed herself to. From dressing in the finest designer clothes to BASE jumping, she learns what it means to do things that scare you.
If you're wondering, OF COURSE she finally admits her feelings to her crush! In fact, he's there to support her when she decides to open her own restaurant towards the end of Last Holiday.
While finding love is always fun, I love the other messages in this movie like not waiting for the perfect moment to enjoy life and being careful not to judge a book by its cover.
Searchlight Pictures
Just Wright
As Leslie Wright, Queen Latifah is a no-nonsense physical therapist. As successful as she in her career, Latifah's character can't get out of the friend zone. Still, she moves on and buys a home that she ends up sharing with her close friend Morgan.
The two are polar opposites because Morgan only cares about being the token wife of a successful NBA player. She eventually gets her wish when Morgan meets one of the New Jersey Nets top basketball player, Scott McKnight. He's immediately intrigued by Morgan's deceptiveness and hastily proposes to her months later.
After an accident that threatens Scott's career, Leslie becomes his physical therapist and doesn't cut him any slack. Eventually the two discover they're interested in each other and begin to become closer after Morgan decides she's not cut out for helping him recover.
This movie stands out to me because we've often joked about putting men in the friend zone, but I like to think we're all familiar with how it feels when our crush doesn't like us. So, seeing this successful, talented, and gorgeous woman decide not to become embittered by her initial lack of a love life is inspiring.
It doesn't hurt that she eventually secures a high-paying role AND a flourishing love life with someone she never intended to fall in love with.
Searchlight Pictures
Brown Sugar
Brown Sugar doesn't center the character Queen Latifah plays (Francine), but she does serve as the literal definition of a supporting actress. In the movie, she plays the cousin of Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and consistently encourages her to admit how she really feels about her best friend Dre (Taye Diggs).
While her love life isn't the main focus, Francine notices that Cavi (played by Mos Def), an artist Dre is working with, is too shy to truly initiate something romantic with her. Ever the confident woman, she asks him on a date and all ends well.
Universal Pictures
Girls Trip
Queen Latifah's character Sasha is more focused on trying to secure clients to help her mounting bills than she is about dating — but she does recognize that her best friend Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall) is married to a cheating, narcissistic man. This causes tension between the two because they're each hiding the nature of what's truly going on with them, but they eventually are able to piece together their friendship.
What makes this movie partially a rom-com is because we see each other ladies — Ryan, Sasha, Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith), and Dina (Tiffany Haddish) — come to terms with their own version of love. Sometimes it just happens when you're having fun at a music festival with your best friends.
Sony Pictures
The Perfect Holiday
Last but not least, The Perfect Holiday is a feel-good Christmas movie where Queen Latifah plays an angel called Mrs. Christmas. She and Bah Humbug (Terrance Howard) work behind the scenes to orchestrate whether Benjamin (Morris Chestnut) and Nancy (Gabrielle Union) will be able to find romantic love in each other.
It's one of those fun Christmas movies that the entire family can watch, especially if everyone loves seeing how much frenzy the winter holiday can cause for people — and how much joy it can bring in the end!
Lead image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix
