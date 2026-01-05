I’m extremely hopeful about 2026, based solely on the new shows and movies coming to Hulu this January. We’ve got everything from riveting dramas to scandalous sci-fi shows to look forward to this month, and I am so ready to binge-watch all of them.

Here are all the exciting new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform this January.

Scroll to see which Hulu shows & movies we're looking forward to in January 2026!

20th Century Studios Kingsman: The Secret Service — January 1 Here’s a totally gripping James Bond-esque movie that fans simply can’t get enough of. While the film was released in 2014 to positive reviews from fans and critics alike, it has returned to the spotlight following news that Hulu would be releasing it on the streaming platform. It's an absolute must-watch for fans of the spy genre.

Disney/Robert Viglasky A Thousand Blows (Season 2) — January 9 Anyone else obsessed with this hidden gem of a series, A Thousand Blows? When I heard that the show was gonna be unleashing a second season on the streaming platform, I couldn’t help but do a little celebratory dance. (Let a girl live!) I mean, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight as the creator, you already know you’re in for a historical adventure. His new series might be even better than Peaky Blinders, and this is coming from the biggest Tommy Shelby stan out there. The fact that A Thousand Blows is coming back for a second season this January is honestly the best news I’ve heard all week.

Hulu Tell Me Lies (Season 3) — January 13 Ah, yes. The gripping drama Tell Me Lies, which has got me and my besties on the edge of our seats, is finally returning for a third season this January. The drama, about a toxic relationship that unfolds over 8 years, became a top Hulu series when it premiered in 2022. Now it’s back for its third season. (My Christmas wish came true!) I’m sat.

FX The Beauty — January 21 Ryan Murphy fans, listen up. The creator, director, and producer extraordinaire is returning with a new series, The Beauty, based on a popular comic book of the same name. It raises the question of how far people are willing to go in order to achieve their ideal physical appearance, at the cost of their well-being and dignity. The series will guest star Bella Hadid and feature American Horror Story alum Evan Peters.

Sony Pictures Wicked Little Letters — January 27 Last, but certainly not least, is Wicked Little Letters, which will be available on the streaming service throughout January. It’s a smashing sensation that somehow manages to be both a black comedy and a mystery thriller. I have no idea how they managed to pull this off, but they’ve done so quite beautifully. Cannot recommend this hidden gem enough, especially for fans who want to laugh out loud one moment and have their hearts racing out of their chests the next. What do you guys think of the new shows and movies available to stream this January, 2026? Which show or movie are you most looking forward to?

