The Best Places To Travel In October For A Scenic Escape
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
October is a perfect time to experience the great outdoors, music and harvest festivals, and all the spooky charm of our cities and towns. Fall foliage is a major draw, with vibrant colors transforming landscapes in places like Alexander Valley in Sonoma, where vineyards are at their most picturesque, to the long stretch of New England. With budget-friendlier travel fares and fewer crowds, October is a great time to escape for more relaxed and scenic getaways. Whether you’re wine-tasting, hiking, or strolling through historic cities, October offers a beautiful backdrop to your fall adventure.
Healdsburg, CA
Healdsburg has become the bougie getaway for Bay Area locals and is home to some of the best wineries in the Russian River, Dry Creek, and Alexander Valleys in Sonoma County. Visit the French-inspired chateau at Jordan Winery for their magical Halloween tasting experience featuring fall-inspired hors d’oeuvres from Michelin star-rated chef Jesse Mallgren; tastings of current releases from winemaker Maggie Kruse; and a spooky walking tour through their historic oak tanks. The town's historic plaza features boutique shops, gourmet restaurants like the plant-based Little Saint and Valette (the Day Boat Scallops en Croute are a must table experience!), and tasting rooms like the sparkling-centric Healdsburg Bubble Bar. This is a perfect time of year – before the rainy season starts – to enjoy activities like hiking, biking, and kayaking along the Russian River too!
Savannah, GA
Shutterstock
With perfect sightseeing weather and a busy month of festivals and events, October is an excellent, tourist-light time to visit Savannah. Grab a picnic and check out the free outdoor philharmonic concert in Forsyth Park earlier in the month or watch a flick at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival at the end of it. Known to be one of the most haunted cities in the country, Savannah’s ghost tours are a popular attraction during the Halloween season (be sure to make reservations in advance!). Stroll restored historic homes, shop for antiques in the Historic District, and take advantage of the warm temps along the coast. There’s surfing, paddle-boarding, and kayak tours at Tybee Island too. Stay at the Thompson Savannah in the Historic District, a short walk to the riverfront, where you can grab a bite at the Olympia Cafe for traditional Greek and Mediterranean and watch the riverboats go by.
Bath, England
If you're up for an abroad adventure, historic Bath, England is a treat. Known for its stunning Georgian architecture and Roman-built baths, the city is home to one of the best-preserved Roman sites in the world, alongside the iconic Bath Abbey and the elegant Royal Crescent. Enjoy the natural thermal waters at the Thermae Bath Spa and watch the sunset over the beautiful hills. Jane Austen fans can retrace her steps on the Jane Austen Trail, where the city inspired two of her six published novels. Enjoy Michelin-starred dining at The Olive Tree, the famed Sally Lunn's Historic Eating House for the OG Bath bun), and afternoon tea at the Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa. You can celebrate Halloween too! Visit Avon Valley Adventure and Wildlife Park’s Pick Your Own Pumpkin Patch; watch a fast-paced viewing of all 144 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the Theatre Royal Bath; and visit a house of horrors at After Dark in Mary Shelley's House of Frankenstein. Bathtoberfestis also a thing with local pubs offering tastings, tours, and talks.
Texas Hill Country
After visiting Austin City Limits, get your cowgirl boots on and explore the nature-loving side of Texas, just west of Austin. The average 80-degree October temps make the area's rivers and lakes an ideal time for outdoor activities. Swim in natural pools, visit mysterious Natural Bridge Caverns, and hike waterfalls at Pedernales Falls State Park. Pop by the Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival (October 14-16) in downtown Dripping Springs, where 45+ songwriters will play “in-the-round" Nashville-style around the quaint Historic District. The Pound Historical Farmstead, a beautiful, 5-acre rustic property with Heritage Oak trees, offers a wine-tasting patio where you can celebrate Texas Wine Month with 12 different wineries, and enjoy the fall foliage at Texas’ most-visited state parks, Guadalupe River State Park, where you can hike or bike trails among colorful cottonwood and Cyprus trees. Visit the small town of Fredericksburg too for shopping, dining, Oktoberfest and the Fredericksburg Food and Wine Festival (Oct. 25-26).
Salem, MA
This historic seaside town, home to the Salem Witch Trials, is becoming more hip than haunting. Stay at The Cove at Salem, where you can cozy up by the fire pit on crisp fall nights, conveniently located near downtown and the Salem Witch Museum. Start your day with a pastry from the local favorite A&J King Artisan Bakers before wandering the cobblestone streets of Essex Street or soaking in the scenic views of the Waterfront District. Enjoy a slice of wood-fired pizza at Bambolina's, followed by a signature banana whipped frappe at Dairy Witch. Don’t miss the chance to relax on the seaside lawn and gardens at the House of the Seven Gables mansion (made famous by Nathaniel Hawthorne's 1851 novel of the same name). Take a harbor tour, visit a psychic, explore a haunted house, or step back in time at the oldest still-operating museum in America. Like ballet? Check out Dracula at the North Atlantic Ballet in October. Get ready for the world's largest Halloween celebration too with parties, parades, fairs, walking tours, and more — don’t forget to pack your costume!
Santa Fe, NM
Perfect for a fall girls trip, Santa Fe offers amazing food and culture, wellness retreats, creative experiences, and some of the best stargazing in the U.S. Share a cozy casita at the stunning Bishop Lodge, where you can start the day with Vinyasa flow before exploring the Santa Fe National Forest. Taste some of the best margaritas along The Santa Fe Margarita Trail, or learn about Native American culture by attending a feast day celebration, visiting a Pueblo and shopping for beautiful artwork. Take a day trip along the scenic Turquoise Trail, which links Albuquerque and Santa Fe (catch a breathtaking view from atop Sandia Crest, then drive back through the mining towns of Golden and Madrid). Food does not disappoint: Brunch at Dolina Bakery & Cafe or dine at the Spanish-inspired La Boca. Finally, visit the Georgia O’Keefe museum or book tour tickets toO’Keefe’s home about an hour north of Santa Fe for the ultimate creative inspiration.
New Orleans
As the temperatures cool down, the festival scene in New Orleans heats up in October. The month kicks off with NOLAxNOLA and ends on a high note with Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. In between, the city is dancing with events like the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest, Gretna Fest, Tremé Fall Fest, Praise Fest, Reggae Fest, and of course, all the Halloween celebrations, from Boo Carréat the French Market and Ghosts in the Oaks and Brews & Boos in City Park. For foodies, the National Fried Chicken Fest is a must, while art enthusiasts can explore the six-mile Art for Art’s Sake Festival. Nature lovers won’t want to miss the chance to "Swim with the Fishes" at Scales & Ales, an event that supports the Audubon Aquarium. October in New Orleans wouldn’t be complete without Oktoberfest. Head to Deutsches Haus for authentic German cuisine, including sauerkraut, bratwurst, and giant Bavarian pretzels. For the macabre curious, haunted houses like The Mortuary and New Orleans Nightmare are ready to deliver spine-chilling experiences.
Fairbanks, Alaska
It's Aurora season in Alaska, and October is a perfect time to view nature's dazzling show before it gets too cold. NASA predicted a peak season in 2024 for viewing the northern lights that will end in October, offering the best show in a decade thanks to increasing solar activity. Stay at the Aurora Villa, where you can watch the brilliant sky right outside your window or take a guided tour. Go on a reindeer walk at the Reindeer Ranch. Hike the Chena Riverwalk or the Wedgewood Wildlife Sanctuary, check out the award-winning University of Alaska Museum of the North, and take the Alaska Railroadto Anchorage on Sundays.
Newport Beach, CA
Want to squeeze one last month of beach time before the chill settles in? Visit Newport Beach, where average temperatures are in the 70s in October, making it perfect for enjoying the outdoors without the summer crowds. Watch migrating whales and dolphins, listen to Grammy-award-winning opera singers when The Resort at Pelican Hill and Pacific Vocal Series produce the first-ever open-air opera performance at the Coliseum Pool on Saturday, October 5th, and get inspired to build a sand castle at the Sand Castle Festival (throw in your hat at the Newport Beach’s Annual Sandcastle Contest too!). After, dine and dock with a Newport Beach dinner cruise, when dozens of coastal restaurants allow boaters to pull up and enjoy breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner, or after dinner drinks.
New Bern, NC
Shutterstock
Nestled along the banks of the Neuse and Trent Rivers, New Bern is known for its picturesque streets lined with centuries-old homes, historic landmarks, and beautiful gardens. Visit Tryon Palace and explore the beautifully restored 18th-century governor's mansion and its lush, expansive gardens. The town’s vibrant downtown area is filled with quaint shops, art galleries, and delicious eateries like the upscale The Chelsea or quaint Morgan’s Tavern & Grill. Nature lovers will appreciate the scenic river views, especially at Union Point Park, where you can enjoy a leisurely walk along the waterfront or rent a kayak to explore the waterways. The nearby Croatan National Forest offers hiking trails and opportunities to see local wildlife. Check out MumFeston October 9-10, take a ghostwalk in historic downtown New Bern toward the end of the month, and wear your favorite costume for a visit at the Nightmare Factory Haunted Attraction.
Looking for your next travel destination? Be sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter for even more inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via House of the Seven Gables
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.