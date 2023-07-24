The Best Cowgirl Boots To Embrace Yeehaw Core This Summer
Get ready to hoot-n-holler all summer long in a staple piece made new again by streetwear icons like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, andPriyanka Chopra. With the rise of the coastal cowgirl trend across social media, cowgirl boots have become a fast favorite amongst Gen Z and beyond for concerts, themed parties, and simple everyday wear.
As cute as they are, cowgirl boots can be a bit intimidating for those with a neutral sense of style. To help you find the perfect boot for yourself, we’ve scoured the web to find a range of heights, colors, materials, and finishes to ensure you get the cowgirl summer you deserve. Giddy up and get shopping from our top picks below.
You'll Be Obsessed With These Cowgirl Boots
ROPER Women's Riley Western Boot ($70)
Tecovas — The Abby ($335)
At 17 inches high, the Abby boots are officially Tecovas’ tallest boots providing a statement silhouette that is elegant and walks taller than ever. Bringing a classic Western flair to a fashion-forward design, these boots feature an intricate mirrored stitch design and can be paired with jeans, shorts, a skirt, or a dress to take your style to new heights.
A 2-inch heel adds height, yet the footbed rests comfortably at ground level, proving these boots are truly made for walking. Each of Tecovas' boots are handcrafted in León, Mexico, and takes over 200 steps to make a single boot by hand for quality that can be truly felt.
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boot ($270)
For the funky, alternative cowgirl that might consider herself more yeehaw-adjacent than full-blown ranch hand, Jeffery Campbell has you covered. Offered in a range of metallic finishes, eye-catching prints, and exciting colors, you’re sure to be the certified stunner of any themed bachelorette party and beyond.
Boot Barn Idyllwind Charmed Life Western Boots ($199.50)
It’s officially Barbie summer, so hot pink boots are a must. Boot Barn has been a western boot powerhouse since the late 70’s and since then their designs have evolved from traditional cowgirl to present day where they have begun to have more fun with color and texture. These boots are made of a fuschia suede and are detailed with a contrasting white stitching.
Freebird Woodland Boot ($275)
Make your disco cowgirl dreams come true with these stunning silver boots. These mid-shin boots are an obvious must-have for anyone attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, or truly any other country concert this summer. This particular style has received more than 400 5-star reviews on Freebird’s site if you have any hesitation on how they would wear. Reviewers rave about the comfort and seemingly endless ways to style the Woodland Boot… so basically, you need them!
Universal Thread™ Women's Kay Western Boots ($32, was $40)
We love these boots because even though they're not your average cowboy boots, they have plenty of western flair. The zipper closure makes them easy to wear (plus you won't have to worry about scuffing up the heels from toeing them off). Thanks to the memory foam, they might just become your favorite boots.
Ariat Goldie Western Boot ($189.95)
If knee-high boots aren’t for you, opt for something a bit shorter by Ariat. With a shaft height of 9 inches, the Goldie Boots aren’t as dramatic as cowgirl boot alternatives, and serve a western flair in a subtle manner.
Alvies — The Rio Grande ($349)
Made with a cowhide leather upper, a comfort insole and cork footbed, and a stacked leather heel, the unique design of Alvies boots allows them to break in fast while being built to last. Whether you’re a cowgirl, a city girl, an accountant, a surfer – you name it, Alvies believes that everyone belongs in their boots.
The Rio Grande style in particular was designed to honor iconic stars including Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, making it a no-brainer to pair with that vintage leather jacket you thrifted and have been itching to wear out on the town.
Free People Vegan Ranch Boot ($78)
If you’re a plant-based girl, or simply seeking out a lesser price tag than found on genuine leather boots, opt for this ankle-height option. Complete with a zipper closure and traditional western-inspired stitching, these cruelty-free shoes are perfect for the modern-day cowgirl who would rather ditch the cowhide. Available in matte suede, shiny leather, and even a metallic disco finish, you can find a pair to match every outfit.
Brother Vellies Mermaid Doodle Cowboy Boots ($1,150)
Truly a work of art, these mermaid-adorned boots are the ultimate investment piece for those channeling their inner coastal cowgirl this summer. Each pair is handpainted with whimsical mermaids by artisans in Mexico and embossed with a bird design on the toe and florals on the shaft of these boots.
