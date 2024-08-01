The Best Places To Travel For Fall Foliage And Cozy Getaways
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Fall lovers rejoice! We're just a month away from crisp air, vibrant foliage, and the best weekend getaways for you and your shotgun rider. From quaint villages and scenic drives in New England to National Parkhiking trips to a few surprise romantic fall weekend getaways, here are some of the best places to travel for fall. So break out your cozy sweaters and fall boots for a relaxing trip surrounded by the beauty of autumn, AKA the best season ever.
Best Fall Foliage Destinations 2024
shutterstock
NYC + Hudson Valley
Live out your When Harry Met Sally dreams with a trip to NYC in the fall. Stroll around Central Park and Bethesda Terrace, one of its filming locations, and peep the yellowing maple leaves from here to the charming West Village. (Browse our editor's guide to NYC for Brooklyn favorites too). Then hop a Metro North train from Grand Central Terminal or drive to Hudson Valley and the Catskills for charming towns like Cold Spring, Rhinebeck, Hudson and Kingston. Halloween lovers will enjoy The Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze at the Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, starting in September. Check out The Amelia, a 19th-century Queen Anne-style home for an overnight and Grazin, a farm-to-table restaurant in an old diner, both in Hudson. Hike through colorful fall foliage at the Mohonk Preservein New Paltz, and then stop for afternoon tea at the Mohonk Mountain House. Pick apples at the Jenkins Leuken Orchards and score free cider tastings at Twin Star Orchards or Brooklyn Cider House for wood-fired pizza and the taste of fall.
Mackinac Island, MI
Get away from the hustle and bustle this fall and ferry across Lake Huron from Mackinac City, MI to historic Mackinac Island. This tiny island actually has a "no car" and no hotel chains policy, very much part of its appeal. Instead, stay at the coastal-grandma darling Hotel Iroquois on Lakeshore and rent a bike or horse carriage ride to admire the island's charming Victorian architecture along the East Bluff with grand views of Lake Huron. Don’t miss out on the Butterfly House (a butterfly museum), famous fudge at the Mackinac Island Fudge, and a sunrise kayak tour.
Cozy Autumn Getaways In New England
shutterstock
The Berkshires, MA
The Berkshires, located in western Massachusetts, is also part of the Appalachian Mountains, which turn all sorts of vibrant fall colors come autumn. Explore the scenic trails and visit historic sites like Edith Wharton's home, Ventfort Hall Mansion and the Gilded Age Museum, which is just five minutes away from Life House, Berkshires, a charming stay in the town of Lenox (decor lovers will swoon). Shakespeare and Company performing arts theater and Tanglewood Music Center are also nearby for some vacay entertainment. Other Berkshire towns to check out include Stockbridge and Great Barrington for shopping, dining, and more New England charm.
shutterstock
Kancamagus Highway, NH
One of the most scenic drives in New England is the Kancamagus Highway, AKA "The Kanc," a 35-mile road through White Mountain National Forest and the Mount Washington Cog Railway, the world's first mountain-climbing cog railway. Stay at the farmhouse-modern Colonial-era Launchpoint Lodge in Lincoln. Visit the Flume Gorge, a natural chasm at the base of Mount Liberty, and the Basin, a granite pothole at the foot of a waterfall. In town, Clark’s Trading Post is a theme park with a bear show, an Americana museum and a steam railroad, fun for kids. Fun for adults, visit the Seven Birches Winery inside RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain, which offers wine tasting daily and "Meet the Winemaker" tours weekly.
shutterstock
Stowe, VT
Stowe, a northern Vermont ski town, lives up to its nickname: "Fall's Color Capital." With a view of Mount Mansfield, AKA, the highest mountain in Vermont, drive along the scenic Smugglers' Notch Pass Scenic Highway, or Route 108, and stop to experience outdoor activities like biking and zip lining in the area. Prefer to soak in the quintessential charm of Vermont? Stroll downtown Stowe and take a Ben & Jerry's factory tour, sing The Hills Are Alive with an Austrian lager at the von Trapp Brewing (part of the resort owned by the original Sound of Music family), and don't miss out on their Oktoberfest 2024 celebration for the true spirit of fall.;)
shutterstock
Providence, RI
Start your Rhode Island adventure in the capital city. Take a leaf-peeping stroll and admire Providence's 18th- and 19th-century homes along College Hill. Visit the RISD Museum and the John H. Chafee National Wildlife Refuge and the many dining hotspots in the area like Oberlin or Persimmon for Modern American cuisine. Venture off from here for the Rhode Island foliage drive through charming coastal villages like Little Compton and Tiverton Four Corners. South Kingstown is home to scenic beaches, rustic farmlands, and historic landmarks.Sheperd's Run is a lovely stay in South Kingstown with a vineyard and tasting room in a lovely setting.
shutterstock
Washington, CT
Washington, Connecticut is just as New England-cute as the fictional Stars Hollow. Walk the Henry David Thoreau Bridge or Hidden Valley Preserve for your fall-foliage fix, and follow with shopping for unique accessories at stores like J. Seitz & Co. and colorful stationery at D.K. Schulman Design. Stroll around the Washington Green Historic District to see the town's colonial architecture and the Gunn Historical Museum for a dose of history. Find your next read at the Hickory Stick Bookshop (it even has a Rory Reads Book List). Check out the Washington Supply Company before eating at Marty’s Café or The Po Café. Kick your boot heels up at the Hopkins Inn, right on the north shore of Lake Waramaug. The Hopkins Inn beach is a great place to photograph all the fall foliagein town.
Best Places For Fall Hiking Trips
shutterstock
Jackson Hole, WY
Jackson Hole is a completely different town in the fall — gone are the ski people from out east, and here to stay are cowboys in town for the rodeos, bison herds roaming the plains, and fly-fishers on the Snake River. Stay at Spring Creek Ranch, a gorgeous retreat with a jaw-dropping 360-degree view of the Tetons. If you travel to Jackson Hole and don’t pay a visit to the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, were you even there? Saddle up (literally) on one of the bar stools, order a round, and prepare for a night of dancing — the live music is consistently spectacular. Spend a day rafting in the wilderness (Jackson Hole Whitewater Rafting), check out a Jackson Hole Rodeo, and get lost in the open fields at the National Elk Refuge. The Tetons are snowcapped year-round — though the Grand Teton National Park is always worth it, rain or shine.
shutterstock
Asheville, NC
Just a two-hour drive from the Charlotte airport is this bohemian haven for nature lovers. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville has it all: a vibrant art and music scene, award-winning eateries inspired by global and Appalachian influences, and all the outdoorsy adventure nature lovers love to do. Travel along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway toward The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where you can hike, bike, and go chasing waterfalls. The Deep Creek Waterfall hike is a 5-mile loop known for its three beautiful waterfalls. Post-hike, book a treatment (they offer day passes) at the subterranean spa at the Omni Grove Park Inn and float underneath cavernous rock walls, arches and tunnels. Take a self-guided tour of the gardens at the 19th-century chateau-style home of George Washington Vanderbilt's Biltmore Estate. Set in a vintage home in the historic Biltmore Village, Corner Kitchen is a farm-to-table favorite with elevated Southern-style cuisine. Finally, art studio hop in the River Arts District, located on Asheville's picturesque French Broad River, to wrap your Asheville to do list.
Zion National Park, UT
Zion National Park is a stunning destination in the fall, when the fall foliage contrasts with the park's beautiful red rock cliffs and the cooler temps make hiking and exploring more comfortable. Hike popular trails like Angels Landing and The Narrows, achallenging hike that leads to a beautiful natural formation known as The Subway, a tube-like canyon with cascading waterfalls. Wildlife is more active this time of year so you may get more sightings of mule deer, foxes, bats, and bighorn sheep. Angels Landing combines stunning red rock scenery with a breathtaking view. (Expect to wade through the waters of the Virgin River). Stay at the Driftwood Lodge located close to the Canyon Overlook Trail with al fresco dining at the on-site restaurant, Kings Landing Bistro.
Sedona, AZ
Sedona’s breathtaking Boynton Canyon is home to the iconic wellness retreat Mii amo, which offers casitas with private balconies, in-room kiva fireplaces and soaking tubs, as well as a new restaurant called Hummingbird. The chef-created menu at Hummingbird includes items like salmon ceviche, duck breast, poulet rouge, and gluten-free and vegan selections. Next door at neighboring property Enchantment Resort you’ll find 400 miles of trails. Take a stargazing tour, hike Devil's Bridge and Cathedral Rock, and enjoy Mi Amo's daily guided meditations.
Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, ME
Bar Harbor, located on Mount Desert Island in Maine, is a picturesque town known for its stunning beauty and wild neighbor, Acadia National Park. In the fall, Bar Harbor becomes a sea of red, orange, and yellow. Stay at the Little Fig Inn and walk around Bar Harbor's quaint shops, cozy cafes, and seafood restaurants like Sweet Pea's Farm Kitchen, a farm-to-table seafood and pizza spot. Acadia National Park is known for its rugged coastline and granite peaks. Cadillac Mountain, the highest point on the East Coast, offers breathtaking views (hike The Precipice Trail for amazing vistas of the Atlantic). Wildlife is busy this time of year so look out for spot deer, foxes, and tons of bird species.
Romantic Fall Weekend Escapes
Paris, France
Enjoy the calm after the Olympic storm this fall — or any fall afterwards — when Parisians return home and the city gets back to its charming scene of cafes, museums, and in the fall, golden leaves and crisp air. The Champs-Élysées and Jardin des Tuileries are lined with autumn foliage, perfect for strolls and "reading" picnics. Grab lunch and a macaron at Ladurée after shopping on the Champs-Élysées. The cooler temps and smaller crowds make it an ideal time to visit famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Notre-Dame Cathedral. Fall also kicks off new art exhibits, theater performances, and music concerts across the city. Parisian cafés and bistros are enticing with warm and comforting dishes like onion soup, coq au vin, and decadent pastries. Sip a café au lait at Café Charlot in Le Marais, and explore the city markets in neighborhoods like the Montmartre. Très Bien!
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco comes alive during its Indian summer when it's finally warmer than actual summer. The city’s infamous Karl the Fog gives way to clear, sunny skies and the city is seriously magical. Stay at the Inn at the Presidio inside the beautiful The Presidio of San Francisco, a national park at the Golden Gate Bridge, which is right across the street. Enjoy the view with locals at the First Sunday Afternoons at Presidio Tunnel Tops, where the city's best food trucks gather, or grab a bite at Sessions at the Presidio, a buzzy craft-beer bar and gastropub with a modern decor and outdoor seating. Walk along the beach at Crissy Field Park, grab a hot chocolate at The Warming Hut, and sit with the seagulls while looking out on the Bay, the Bridge, and Alcatraz. Fall is also the season for festivals, including the free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival in early October. Explore the neighborhoods like Pacific Heights along bustling Fillmore Street (grab a coffee at cute Jane Cafe) and Hayes Valley for indie shopping, outdoor beer garden Biergarten, and delicious sweets at French-inspired Miette. For sure grab a cocktail atop the Mark Hopkins Hotel for a fantastic 360-degree view of the city.
Lake Geneva, WI
Known for it scenic beauty, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin is a popular resort town, perfect for a fall romantic getaway. Stay at the cozy The Geneva Inn near Big Foot Beach State Park and Riviera Beach. Stroll theLake Geneva Shore Path for breathtaking views of the lake, where you can kayak, paddleboard, or take a boat toursurrounded by midwest autumn at its most beautiful. Lake Geneva’s historic downtown is a mix of boutiques, antique shops, and cozy cafes like the House of Bogini, a planet-friendly cafe with European spin.Visit the Black Point Estate and Gardens for history and architecture inspiration and a walk around the grounds for a stunning fall scene.
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma in the fall is New England meets wine country. The vineyards change to beautiful colors of red and gold, the nights start to cool, but the day weather is still sundress temps. The Lodge at Sonoma is a perfect stay and one of my favorite spa experiences. Grab an outdoor lunch at beautiful Layla at the MacArthur Hotel, and stay warm on chilly fall nights at the firepits at The Fairmont Mission Inn & Spa — perfect for grabbing a bite to eat and a cocktail. Take a bike ride along the Sonoma bike path to the town square for shopping and eating (Sunflower Caffe has a darling garden in the back) and Valley Bar and Bottle offers inventive California cuisine that's sourced locally and so delicious in an outdoor setting. The bike path leads to two Sonoma wineries — Bartholomew Estate Winery, where you can do a short hike into the oak grove of the winery or horseback ride in the park and California's first winery, Buena Vista Winery, built in 1857. Three Sticks Winery is another downtown gem on your way back to the Lodge.
Check out our email newsletter for more travel ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Shutterstock.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.