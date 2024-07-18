This New England Road Trip Is For 'Gilmore Girls' And 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Fans
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Living in the South for the first 23 years of my life means that my only exposure to New England came through books and TV shows. Rewatching Gilmore Girls and The Summer I Turned Pretty always feels like stepping into a dream, but NOTHING could have prepared me for how magical New England is IRL. For the Fourth of July, some friends and I headed up to Connecticut and Rhode Island, and I loved it so much I'm ready to move there! The hydrangeas were in full bloom, the stunning Gilded Age mansions took my breath away, and the seafood shacks had food so good, I cried. Here's a rundown of my trip so that you, too, can step into Stars Hollow and Cousins Beach ;).
Mystic, Connecticut
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
The first stop on our journey was Mystic Pizza in the town of Mystic, Connecticut. Julia Roberts stans, rise! The restaurant was spacious, well-lit, and the staff was very kind. Since it was such a beautiful day, they had all the windows open and the ceiling fans spinning, and I immediately felt at ease.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
The restaurant is also full of movie memorabilia (both from Mystic Pizza and other films), which is a very nice touch. They have everything from cheeseburgers to pasta to salad, but we absolutely opted for a pizza.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
This is, without a doubt, some of the best pizza I've ever had. The cheese just melted in your mouth, and the salty butter on the crust paired perfectly with my Coca-Cola. Since we ordered a large to split between the three of us, we had a few slices that we saved for later.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
After we finished up at the pizza place, we walked around town, peeking into shops and spending plenty of time in the local bookstore. On our walk to the Mystic Seaport Museum, we saw a ton of beautiful old homes that sent my history nerd spiraling!
Watch Hill, Rhode Island
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
This entire trip was inspired by the fact that Taylor Swift's holiday house (the one she sings about in "The Last Great American Dynasty") is in Watch Hill, and this town did not disappoint. Although it was a gloomy day, the homes, flowers, and beaches were stunning. I've only experienced smooth, sandy beaches, and seeing the ocean break against rocks felt like something out of Anne of Green Gables or Wuthering Heights!
And the day wouldn't be complete without some ice cream cones and a little bit of shopping.
Newport, Rhode Island
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Newport was my favorite part of the whole trip because of all the gorgeous Gilded Age mansions — I'm talking dozens upon dozens! The architecture was so beautiful that I'm not exaggerating when I say I yelled "wow" every 45 seconds the entire day. I definitely recommend blocking off time to drive around town because you're going to want to see every single house.
After our architectural excursion, we went to Castle Hill lighthouse, which has the ocean on one side and trees and Secret Garden-like hedges on the other.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Something I didn't realize you can do in New England is go on cliff walks, and this one completely blew me away. I've been to the exact cliffs where Keira Knightley filmed Pride & Prejudice, and this Newport location was just as beautiful!
There was plenty of space to walk around without getting close to the edge, but make sure you watch your step and keep an eye on your littles!
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Our standout Newport meal happened totally by accident. After driving around the block multiple times, we finally found a parking spot, and ended up going to Wally's Weiners because the building was pink. The spontaneity paid off because the fried pickle appetizer was so good, we ordered a second basket! And instead of ordering plain hot dogs with ketchup and mustard, we went crazy: upscale chili cheese, fig and goat cheese, and Elote.
Westerly, Rhode Island
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
For our beach day, we headed to Westerly, Rhode Island, and, of course, my beach read for the weekend was one of The Summer I Turned Pretty books. Even though it was windy and cloudy, it didn't get cold until the sun started setting in the evening, which meant we could lounge on the beach for a while!
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Across the street from our beach access, we sat in a drive-in movie theater to watch Grease. We turned our radios to the correct station, grabbed candy and popcorn, and sang along with the movie! Such a fun, old school activity that made the whole trip more memorable.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
My favorite meal of the trip came on the very last day. My friends and I had been trying to go to Two Little Fish all weekend, but every time we walked up it was closed. We finally were able to snag a table during lunch, and split lobster bisque, a lobster roll, French fries, and coleslaw. I cannot stress enough how delicious this was, and all three of us sat in silence for a full 30 seconds after we took the first bite.
Niantic, Connecticut
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Our drive home featured one final gem: an outdoor bookstore called The Book Barn. It was the exact same vibe as a farmer's market, it was just books, outdoor chess, and real-life goats instead of food. When can I go back?!
Lead image via Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
