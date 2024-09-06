5 Best Primers For Long-Lasting Makeup, According To Experts
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Whether you’re attending a special event or facing a busy day of errands, it’s a total bummer to dedicate so much time on your makeup only to notice it start to slip off a few hours later. The key to keeping your makeup looking seamless and smooth throughout long days is employing a good primer. But what makes a primer a good primer?
Jonaorle / PEXELS
“The secret often lies in a little thing called silicone,” says Laura Pucker, Founder and CEO of Pucker Up Beauty. “This magical ingredient creates an ultra-smooth surface on your skin, helping your makeup adhere and stay put, even when the day brings all kinds of challenges.”Stella Cameron, a Hair and Beauty Expert at Family Hair and Beauty Salon, says silicone acts as a seal over your skin’s follicles to bar any air, moisture, or oil from smudging or melting your hard-earned full face of makeup.
Amazon
A lot of primers nowadays are also formulated with additional skin-loving ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, vitamins A and C, and niacinamide to give your skin a boost in hydration and brightness – all while keeping your makeup intact. Ingredients like niacinamide in particular can help improve the skin barrier and combat uneven skin tone, too.
No matter your skincare and makeup goals, there’s a primer out there for you. These are the best primers according to our experts and editors!
Best Primers For Long-Wearing Makeup Looks
Amazon
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer
Both Pucker and Cameron recommend this primer because it truly helps makeup stay put all day.
“When I need a primer that won't let me down, whether I'm at an important event or just want my makeup to last all day, this is my first choice," says Pucker. "It's versatile and reliable, the kind of primer I always have in my makeup bag.”
“This primer has a creamier texture, is non-oily and light," says Cameron. "It protects the makeup from starting to run due to sweat. This makes it excellent for occasions, such as weddings or photographs, where you need your makeup to be worn for long periods.”
Amazon
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer
This is a great primer for oily skin since it has a slight mattifying element. It primes your face for makeup and makes it stay, all while simultaneously concealing redness, minimizing the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles, and providing SPF 15 protection.“This one is my favorite for controlling shine and creating a smooth, matte base," says Pucker. "It's perfect for those days when I know I'll be traveling and need my makeup to last.
Ulta
Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer
For drier skin that needs some extra love, this Too Faced primer is perfect. It's crafted with coconut water, which hydrates the skin, and probiotics that boost the skin's radiance and elasticity.
“On days when my skin needs hydration, this primer is my best friend," says Pucker. "This allows my makeup to stay fresh and vibrant, no matter how bad my day is.”
Amazon
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
We love this e.l.f. primer over here at B+C. I really enjoy the fact that it has a gel texture that blends well with the water-based skincare and makeup products I use on the regular. It dries down to be tacky to the touch, which is extremely helpful in ensuring my makeup stays on.
B+C Staff Writer, Jasmine, also adores this product.
"It's really great for dry, oily, and combination skin, which explains why my skin feels immediately hydrated after I use it," she writes in her review. "It's also non-comedogenic — giving my pores room to breathe — and it doesn't leave a white cast after it's applied to my face. I'm a brown-skinned girlie, so this is highly important!"
Amazon
Laniege Glowy Makeup Serum Primer
If glow is what you want, this primer from Laniege expertly primes and hydrates your skin so you have a smooth base to layer on more luminous products. It's formulated with diamond mineral powder, which helps fill in any uneven texture on your face – which is why this is one of my personal go-to's!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more expert-backed makeup tips + product recommendations!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.