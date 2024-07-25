The Viral e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Is The Perfect Base For My Makeup
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
There's only one thing that keeps my foundation, blush, and the rest of my makeup in place — the viral e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. It's the perfect dupe to the equally popular Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, but it's a little more affordable!
With a 4.7 rating on E.l.f.'s website, other users have this to say about it:
- "This primer makes you look glowy and have beautiful skin. This helps my makeup last all day and evens my texture- I will be rebuying when I run out."
- "Sticky but not in a way that was unpleasant, just in enough where you can tell your makeup is going to stick!"
- "I used this every single day this primer is one of my favourite sticky primers and holds my makeup on my face all day 💋 x"
I can go on and on about how great it is, but I'll keep things short and sweet!
P.S.I will say that I highly recommend using this what the best setting spray I've been using for the past couple of months!
What is the E.l.f Power Grip Primer meant to do?
This primer's function is all in its name. According to e.l.f.'s website, this is "A gel-based, hydrating face primer that smooths skin while gripping your makeup." In other words, this is the very first thing you should apply to your face after your skincare routine and before you apply any foundation or concealer.
Do I use the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer often?
Out of every primer I've tried, the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer is the only one that keeps my makeup in place without triggering something that makes me want to immediately lather my face in Kate Somerville's Sulfur Cleanser. It's really great for dry, oily, and combination skin which explains why my skin feels immediately hydrated after I use it.
It's also non-comedogenic — giving my pores room to breath — and it doesn't leave a white cast after it's applied to my face. I'm a brown-skinned girlie, so this is highly important!
Are there any downsides to using the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer?
Using the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer in real-time
The only thing I'll say about this primer is that a little bit goes a long way. It's tempting to fall in love with how tacky it is once your skin starts absorbing it, but the tube can get empty pretty fast if you use it consistently.
I usually purchase two at a time because I know it won't take long before I run out of this primer. I probably should've prefaced this by saying that's not a bad thing, but I know some people aren't a fan of beauty products that come in small containers for that reason!
