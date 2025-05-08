Looking to amp up your vanity ahead of summer? Whether it be sun protection or body care to keep your skin looking glowy AF, Ulta's got you covered with hundreds of new arrivals. These 9 summer-ready essentials are perfect for every beauty lover out there, plus many of 'em make great Mother's Day gifts if you're still searching for that special something. Take a peek at our 9 most-anticipated Ulta new arrivals for May 2025 to find your next holy grail!

Shop our 9 must-have beauty products that just hit Ulta!

Ulta Dearcloud Jelly Wave Lush Lip Oil This lightweight lip oil leaves a glaze-like finish on the lips with a subtle wash of color that's wearable on its own or atop your favorite liner. It's also formulated with collagen to keep your pout lookin' plump and healthy!

Ulta RMS Beauty Radiance Lock Setting Mist This "radiance-enhancing" setting mist keeps your summery makeup looks locked down, all while leaving behind a glowy effect. Though radiant as ever, it isn't sticky once it dries – a true win!

Ulta Sol de Janeiro Mini Body Cream Duo This duo of Sol de Janeiro's beloved body creams comes with two cute tubs you can easily take on the go, whether it's on a beachy vacation or just a weekend getaway this summer.

Ulta Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50 Body Oil This limited-edition body oil from Supergoop! comes complete with SPF 50 to protect your skin from harmful rays without running your glow. It absorbs fairly quickly to provide moisture and even has a heavenly coconut scent to match summer's vibe.

Ulta Mugler Angel Stellar Eau de Parfum This new scent from Mugler is not to be missed! Described as ambery, gourmand, and powdery, it feels light enough for summer with a pinch of mystery for nights out.

Ulta ANUA Rice 70 Glow Collagen Mask Treat yourself to this four-count of collagen masks meant to firm up and nourish your skin for added glow. Your summertime complexion will thank you!

Ulta NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Chillz Cooling Lip Oil This new iteration of NYX's Fat Lip Oil has a playful cooling effect that's perfect for braving hot temps. The super sheer tint leaves an ultra-glossy look that you'll want to apply over and over and over again!

Ulta Kitsch Hair Perfume With the scent of sweet cherry, this hair perfume freshens up your locks nicely between washes. It travels well thanks to its small size, so you can spritz anywhere!

Ulta IT Cosmetics Hello Sunshine Invisible Sunscreen SPF 50 We love a sunscreen that doubles as a serum and primer. This SPF 50 formula does it all while remaining invisible, so you're not left with a pesky white cast.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more new beauty products we love!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.