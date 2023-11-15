The 10 Best Winter Coats To Make A Statement In 2023
As functional and warm your favorite jacket can be, the best winter coats are the ones that are just as cute as they are cozy. From fun prints and patters to bold colors to luxurious textures, the internet is your oyster when looking for a coat to add to your winter wardrobe. I found 10 of the best winter coats that check all the boxes: they're cute, they're cozy, and they're affordable.
Women’s Hydrenalite™ Down Hoodie
This puffer has the perfect amount of Y2K glam and looks just as good on a coffee date as it does on your annual New Year's Day trip.
The North Face Dealio Down Parka Coat
This neutral coat will go with all your outfits, and looks just as good with your favorite sneakers and a ball cap as it does with snow boots.
UGG Gertrude Long Teddy Coat
For a softer winter jacket, opt for a warm teddy coat that is *totally* giving Selena from Only Murders in the Building.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Wrap Coat
A wool wrap coat is a more polished approach to winter coats that will make you feel comfortable out with your friends, to a show, or on vacation.
Topshop Mid Length Faux Fur Coat
Fur coats always make a serious statement, and keep you extra warm at the same time.
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece Oversized Duster
Athleisure lovers don't have to stick to puffer jackets this season — opt for a duster that will elevate all your best yoga 'fits.
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series High Pile Fleece Jacket
This fleece winter coat is basically like wearing a blanket at all times, and who wouldn't want that?
ASOS Quilted Longline Coat
To make a more understated impact, go for a quilted coat. It's got a 3-dimensional design that will still turn heads without overwhelming the rest of your look.
Women's Suttle Mountain™ Long Insulated Jacket
This coat covers your core and your legs so your whole body is warm.
Free People Pretty Perfect Faux Fur Peacoat
Wear this with a sequin dress and heels for your first holiday party, or with jeans and a baseball cap for the ultimate casual x elevated contrast.
Which will be your best winter coat?
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!