15 Winter Jackets That'll Make You Forget It's Freezing Outside
Winter is brutal. And as a Texan girl who's experiencing her first Denver winter, I'm not just saying that to be dramatic. From my experience thus far, Texas winter tends to take it easy on everyone in comparison to this season in Colorado. Since moving, I've made it through multiple marathon snow days, and countless below-freezing temperatures for days in a row, something I've never been through before.
With these conditions it's so easy to want to stay in, where it's actually warm. It's not that I don't love the snow, I think it's absolutely beautiful. Plus, it's still a lovely novelty for me to witness... from the indoors, of course. Unfortunately my dreams of embarking on a months-long hibernation are continuously crushed by the reality that I actually do need to get outside for my wellbeing. Fresh air and vitamin D are big players in ensuring I don't get SAD. Yes, actually sad, but also the ever-looming and very real Seasonal Affect Disorder.
In the midst of all the wintry-ness, there's one thing I've learned for sure: Going outside in the cold can get old real quick when you're not prepared with the right gear. Whether it's for a wellness walk around the neighborhood, or venturing out for groceries, you have to be covered with a warm jacket. Layering up with sweaters and scarves is important, yes, but what’s really going to keep you warm in the winter is a dependable, high-quality coat or jacket. Without one, you'll freeze. (Trust me, I've been there. Never again!)
Below, I've listed some of the warmest, most top-rated winter jackets to bundle up in this season. These styles are some of the best options on the market that also make for a super cute winter outfit, all while keeping you comfortable and cozy. Find a trusty jacket to throw on between your cozy at-home hibernations and winter meal prep endeavors, and feel ready to brave the cold.
Cotopaxi Solazo Hooded Down Jacket ($240)
This winter jacket style is fairly lightweight, yet will supply all the coverage you need for cold days. We give it bonus points for tons of accessible pockets and a bold color-way!
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Puffer Colorblock Jacket ($99)
The collar on this puffer will block out intensely cold wind drafts from reaching your base layers. This jacket also features great water-resistant technology, all while boasting a nostalgic retro color palette.
Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody ($167)
Made with 98% recycled materials, this puffer jacket is a great pick for any wintertime outing. It's just a classic fit, available in a handful of colors that you can mix and match with the rest of your cold weather accessories!
REI Co-op Down Jacket 2.0 ($100)
This warm jacket comes at a great value, without sacrificing any comfort. Made to pack in, and repel water and snow, this piece will become a staple in your winter wardrobe in no time.
The North Face 1996 Reto Nuptse Jacket ($320)
If you're a wintertime adventurer, this jacket is perfect for you. It's filled to the brim with ultra-warm down, but can also be tightly compressed in on itself, making it a convenient, packable option for when you're on the go.
Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket ($160)
The longer cut on this jacket ensures that your legs get some warmth and coverage. It also has thumb-holes on the sleeves, which come in handy for blocking out the cold.
Athleta Cozy Sherpa Coat ($199)
Sometimes wearing a puffier, stiffer coat is just not in the cards for you on a cold winter day. Sherpa materials are perfect for that! This jacket still has some lighter weight insulation, so you can layer it over a turtleneck, or even another jacket.
L.L. Bean Winter Warmer Coat ($149)
This weather-resistant, ultra-insulated jacket is great to throw on over any layer when you have to run out for errands or meet friends for a quick dinner! The insulation runs all throughout the jacket, even down to the sleeves, so you stay warm everywhere.
Free People Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket ($148)
You'll be reaching for this cozy fleece cover when it's chilly, but not exactly freezing outside. It comes in so many unique colors so you can plan out a fun, color-forward outfit!
REI Co-op Norseland Insulated Parka 2.0 ($199)
A coat so cozy, it feels like you're wearing a full-on blanket. If you're in the market for a thicker coat with a reliable hood that doesn't fall down all the time, you'll want this REI pick to bundle up in.
Under Armour Legacy Sherpa Full-Zip ($65)
The cold can be at its worst when it starts chilling your neck. This sherpa zip-up makes sure that you don't get cold-bombed. Plus, the wide sleeves on this style are a unique touch, and make layering really easy. You'll feel totally wrapped up (and stylish!)
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Fleece Funnel Neck Jacket ($99)
This fleece jacket keeps things extremely soft, even in the harshest conditions. It's a perfect layer for when you need to run to the gym or hop out for an errand or two!
Patagonia Tres 3-in-1 Parka ($649)
This jacket is surely a good bang for your buck, essentially granting you three layers to wear separately, or add together. You can make it yours, depending on just how cold it is. It's made to last you through countless winters, too.
UO Casey Corduroy Zip-Up Hooded Jacket ($119)
This relaxed-fit corduroy jacket prioritizes comfort, all while keeping your head super warm with a fleece-lined hood.
Patagonia Down With It Parka ($329)
The parka route is the best route to take in ultra-cold weather. This piece will cover you down to your knees, all while keeping your core warm!
