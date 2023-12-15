25 Beautiful Wool Coats You'll Definitely Want In Your Winter Wardrobe
It's so much easier to embrace the chill of the winter season when you have an amazing coat to step out in. Wool coats, in particular, are always a great option because they're extremely durable and warm without being bulky. There are soooo many available, from classic cuts that exude sophistication to trendy designs that make a statement.
To help you find your new favorite coat, I've curated 25 of the best wool coats available. Trust me, these woolen wonders will blow you away and elevate your winter wardrobe to new heights. Bundle up!
Zara Wool Cable Knit Coat
This coat looks and feels like a cardigan, and I'm all here for it!
MANGO Wool Double-Breasted Coat
I love that this coat comes in such a beautiful green color!
Abercrombie Wool-Blend Dad Coat
The luxe interior lining in this coat keeps you nice and warm!
H&M Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
This wool-blend coat manages to be a shorter length and oversized, making it perfect for every occasion.
J.Crew Daphne Topcoat
Clean lines and polished details give this coat such a classy look.
Zara Oversized Felt Texture Coat
If you've been on the hunt for a great oversized coat this season, this might just be the one! The padded shoulders give it an elevated look.
MICHAEL KORS Notch Collar Wool Blend Coat
This wool coat is perfect for bundling up in and boasts a notched-lapel cut.
Aritzia Wool Cashmere Coat
This meticulously crafted coat is oversized and has an interlining that provides added warmth and wind protection.
Zara Double-Faced Wool Blend Coat
This beautiful long coat is made from warm double-faced wool blend fabric and has a front button closure.
H&M Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The material of this coat is *soooo* soft and will keep you super warm and cozy.
Tahari Belted Wrap Coat
The removable belt on this coat allows you to switch it up for a different look!
Uniqlo Double Face Long Coat
The smooth texture of this high-quality wool coat makes it one you'll wanna reach for again and again.
Ralph Lauren Faux Leather Trim Wool Blend Longline Coat
I love that this coat gives you the best of both worlds! You get the stylish faux leather and the warm wool blend.
Manteco Wool Straight Cut Jacket
The 100% wool thread of this coat makes it super warm, and the v-neckline is a unique addition.
Wilfred Cocoon Coat
This coat delivers on its name. You'll feel like you're all wrapped up in a cozy cocoon!
Babaton Constant Coat
For a luxurious-feeling option, this one is a game changer. It has a natural draped look and double-breasted shoulders.
H&M Wool-Blend Coat
While definitely on the pricier side, this calf-length coat is one that will last you a lifetime.
Cinzia Rocca Wool & Cashmere Coat
I'm just going to say this coat is made of wool *and* cashmere. You can just imagine how soft and cozy it is.
Hobbs London Coat
Made from 100% wool, this coat is one of those pieces that are going to become your wardrobe staples.
Soia & Kyo Ribbed Collar Coat
This well-made coat is super soft and has an amazing fit. Plus, the color is a cute addition to a classic look!
Vince Camuto Wool Blend Coat
This cold-weather essential has removable faux-fur trim at the collar and looks super luxe.
Eileen Fisher Shawl Collar Wool CoatFor a more relaxed wool coat option, this one is ideal thanks to its shawl collar and a dropped shoulder.
Cole Haan Trench Coat
This is going to become your best friend this winter season. It's so warm and goes well with everything!
Short Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
This cropped wool coat pairs so well with high-waisted pants and is a well-structured option.
Ann Taylor Wool Blend Peacoat
Peacoats are always an elegant choice, and this one is impeccably tailored.
