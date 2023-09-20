14 Fall Comfort Movies To Stream On Your Next Night In
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Just like your favorite comfort foods, comfort movies can set you at ease, or remind you of a really good time in your life. Your favorite fictional characters feel like old friends and there's definitely comfort in knowing exactly how the story will turn out, no matter how many twists and turns pop up. Comfort movies can be funny, romantic, family-oriented, and have some of the best leading ladies around — you name it, there's a film.
Now that we're lighting fall candles and prepping our pumpkin banana bread, there has literally never been a better time to binge watch all your favorite fall movies, or find some new favorites. Here are 14 comfort movies you'll love on the first (or tenth) watch, and whether you love the cozy vibes of Gilmore Girls or the city landscape of Meg Ryan's movies, there's something for you.
Comfort Movies To Stream This Fall
St. Elmo’s Fire — Hulu
If Bender is your favorite character in The Breakfast Club, then there's a really good chance you'll love St. Elmo's Fire. The whole movie is told throughout the fall after their college graduation. It's gloriously messy, just like your 20s really are, and features an all-star cast including Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Rob Lowe, Andie McDowell, Demi Moore, and Ally Sheedy.
Serendipity — Amazon
Serendipity, starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, is all about destiny, soulmates, and trusting in fate. That concept totally makes this a comfort movie because what's more comforting than knowing everything is going to work out the way it's supposed to?
The Devil Wears Prada — Hulu
If you've dreamed of living in New York City or being in the fashion industry, then this is the comfort movie for you. The soundtrack will make you feel like you're living in a rom-com, and even John Krasinski loves the outfit montage of Anne Hathaway's Andie. Even though this might feel like nothing more than a fashion flick, it'll make you think about your relationships and shaping your life into one you love.
Remember The Titans — Disney+
Is there anything that puts you in a fall mood more than football? This fall movie — starring Denzel Washington, Hayden Panettiere, Ryan Gosling, and Nicole Ari Parker — follows a Virginia high school in 1971 as they integrate an all-Black school with an all-white school. Their football team, and the community as a whole, will never be the same.
Pride & Prejudice — Netflix
If you think about Mr. Darcy's hand flex as often as men think about the Roman Empire, then you've probably already seen this classic movie about love, family, and, well, pride and prejudice throughout a community. The scenery will take your breath away and Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley were born to play Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet.
Sense And Sensibility — Amazon
We cannot mention Pride & Prejudice without including Sense And Sensibility because this is the perfect fall comfort movie. It's witty and will totally pull at your heartstrings. Emma Thompson's Elinor is all sense, while Kate Winslet's Marianne wears her heart on her sleeve. Not only can you count on the drama that comes with a Jane Austen novel, but Taylor Swift also said this film inspired Evermore, and that's all the recommendation we need to watch it.
October Sky — Prime Video
Jake Gyllenhaal stars opposite Laura Dern in this heartwarming movie (inspired by a true story!) about Homer Hickam, a coal miner's son who dreams of being a rocket scientist. After the launch of Sputnik 1, Homer and his friends are inspired to begin building rockets. In real life, Homer grew up to be a NASA engineer and an author.
The Family Stone — Prime Video
Sometimes, fall movies and family movies can be synonymous, and that's definitely the case with this comfort movie, featuring a star-studded cast including Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, and Claire Danes. When oldest son Everett (Durmot Mulroney) brings his uptight fiancé Meredith (SJP) to meet his family, Meredith is in for a trip she — and the Stone family — won't forget. The characters are warm, fierce, and brash, and we can't wait to watch it again.
Dead Poets Society — Amazon
Dark academia might as well have a still from Dead Poet's Society next to it in the dictionary. This coming-of-age film is gripping, inspirational, and the way it emphasizes the power of literature will warm your heart, whether or not you're a big reader. It's important to know this movie contains themes of suicide.
Little Women (1994) — Amazon
Little Women might feature four sisters — feminine Meg, writer Jo, shy Beth, and ambitious Amy — but we've always considered its real message to be that we all have beauty, boldness, kindness, and ambition within us. This movie has more of a linear format than the 2019 version (which is great for anyone who prefers a more straightforward plot), and is one of the coziest comfort movies around.
Little Women (2019) — Starz
Are we including Little Women in here twice? Yes. Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel breathes new life into the characters we've known our whole lives, and managed to do something no adaptation had done before: get an entire generation to fall in love with Amy March. Keep an eye out for the color palettes and the contrast between the golden warmth of childhood and the stark blue reality of adulthood.
You’ve Got Mail — Prime Video
This one's for the book lovers. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star as bookstore owner archenemies...who are also anonymous pen pals and don't know it. This movie is one of our top fall movie recommendations just because of how beautiful New York City is throughout the film — it's basically the third main character.
When Harry Met Sally — Max
For movie watchers who love Meg Ryan and New York City but prefer the friends to lovers trope, When Harry Met Sally is the ultimate choice. What starts off as an awkward acquaintance becomes a super close friendship that spans two decades. The film is as hilarious as it is beautiful and we could watch it every day all autumn long.
The Age of Adaline — Netflix
If you love history, fashion, and Blake Lively movies, add this movie to your list ASAP. Blake stars as Adaline, who's rendered ageless when she's struck by lightning during a storm. The outfits are as swoon-worthy as the romance, and the story will grip you from the opening until the credits roll.
