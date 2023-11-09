52 Cozy Corduroy Pieces You Need For A Chic Winter Wardrobe
As the temperatures drop and the leaves turn to a beautiful golden hue, it's time to embrace the cozy side of fashion. And what better way to do it than with corduroy? This versatile and velvety fabric has made a triumphant comeback, and we're here for it! In this fashion roundup, we're dishing out the deets on some of the must-have corduroy pieces that will keep you both stylish and snug all season long. Whether you're into flared pants, cozy jumpsuits, or snazzy sneakers, there's a corduroy piece for everyone.
Corduroy Pants
J.Crew Vintage Slim-Straight Corduroy Pant
Get ready to paint the town red in these J.Crew Vintage Slim-Straight Corduroy Pants! Not only are they the perfect pop of color for fall, but they also bring that touch of vintage glam to your wardrobe.
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Corduroy Women's Pants
Levi's knows how to make a statement, and their Ribcage Straight Ankle Corduroy Pants are no exception. These bad boys combine comfort with a touch of edge. Wear them with your favorite sneakers and a leather jacket for that effortlessly cool vibe.
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
Meet the Cary pants – where comfort meets style! The high rise and slouchy wide leg bring a relaxed feel without compromising on chic. Whether you're out for brunch or hitting the streets, these pants scream laid-back sophistication.
Everlane The Corduroy Wide-Leg Pant
Everlane's got your back with The Corduroy Wide-Leg Pant. Effortlessly cool and endlessly comfortable, these pants are a wardrobe essential. Dress them up with a blouse and heels or keep it casual with sneakers and a tee.
Madewell Emmett 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants in Corduroy
Madewell has done it again with the Emmett 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants in Corduroy. These pants are all about that easy-going, '70s-inspired vibe. Picture yourself strolling through the autumn leaves in these beauties. Add a tucked-in sweater and a wide-brim hat, and you're the epitome of fall chic.
We The Free Jayde Cord Flare Jeans
Get ready to dance your way into fall with We The Free's Jayde Cord Flare Jeans. These jeans are a nod to retro style with a modern twist. The flare adds a playful touch, making them perfect for both casual and dressy occasions.
Fine-Wale Corduroy Straight Trouser
These corduroy straight trousers are a must-have for the season. The refined silhouette takes corduroy from casual to polished, making them perfect for the office or a night out. Add a crisp button-down and some statement heels for a look that means business with a touch of flair.
Micro Corduroy High-Waist Winter Break Flare Pant
Flaunt your curves in these micro corduroy high-waist flare pants. They're the perfect blend of comfort and style, making them a fantastic addition to your winter wardrobe.
High Rise Corduroy '70s Flare Pants
Take a groovy trip back to the '70s with these high-rise corduroy flare pants. The retro vibes are strong with these, and they're ideal for adding a touch of nostalgia to your wardrobe.
AE Dreamy Drape Stretch Corduroy Super High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Pant
If you're all about comfort and a laid-back vibe, you'll adore these super high-waisted, baggy wide-leg corduroy pants from American Eagle. They're a dream come true for those who want a relaxed fit without sacrificing style.
Madewell Emmett 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants in Corduroy
Madewell strikes gold again with their Emmett 2.0 wide-leg corduroy pants. The quality and fit are unbeatable, and they're perfect for dressing up or down. These pants are a winter essential, and they're as stylish as they are comfortable.
Topshop Leopard Print Low Rise Cord Flare Pants In Multi
Leopard print meets corduroy in these low-rise flare pants from Topshop. They're bold, trendy, and perfect for those who love to make a statement with their fashion choices.
Corduroy Dresses
AE Corduroy Pinafore Dress
Corduroy takes a playful turn with this AE Corduroy Pinafore Dress. Layer it over your favorite tee or sweater for an effortlessly cute ensemble.
Puff Sleeve Corduroy Mini Dress
Puff sleeves meet corduroy in this adorable mini dress! It's the perfect blend of feminine and cozy. Slip into this dress with some ankle boots, and you're the epitome of fall fashion.
Embracing Autumn Emerald Green Corduroy Pinafore Mini Dress
Embrace the changing seasons in style with this emerald green corduroy pinafore mini dress. The color screams fall foliage, and the silhouette is a playful nod to '90s fashion.
Hollister Corduroy Mini Dress
Hollister brings a touch of California cool to corduroy with this mini dress. Effortless and chic, it's the perfect piece for those laid-back days when you want to look cute without trying too hard.
BP Corduroy Jumper Dress
Jump into fall fashion with this BP Corduroy Jumper Dress. The jumper style adds a playful vibe, while the corduroy fabric keeps it on-trend. Layer it over a long-sleeve tee or wear it alone with some knee-high boots for a look that's as versatile as you are.
Casual Affection Olive Green Corduroy Midi Dress with Pockets
Casual meets chic in this olive green corduroy midi dress with pockets. The relaxed fit and earthy color make it a go-to for any casual occasion. Add some ankle boots and a denim jacket for an effortlessly cool look that says, "I woke up like this."
By Anthropologie Corduroy Slim Pinafore Midi Dress
Channel your inner vintage vibes with this corduroy pinafore dress by Anthropologie. It's sweet, stylish, and perfect for layering over turtlenecks or blouses for a look that's quintessentially you.
Corduroy Jumpsuits
MANGO Corduroy Jumpsuit With Zipper
Zip into fall with MANGO's Corduroy Jumpsuit. The zipper detail adds a touch of edge to this one-and-done outfit. Whether you're running errands or grabbing brunch with friends, this jumpsuit effortlessly combines comfort and style.
& Other Stories Belted Corduroy Jumpsuit
Corduroy gets a sleek update with & Other Stories' Belted Corduroy Jumpsuit. The belted waist adds a flattering touch, and the wide legs bring an element of sophistication. This jumpsuit is the definition of easy elegance – just add heels and statement earrings to complete the look.
We The Free Jayde Flare Jumpsuit
Flare? Check. Jumpsuit? Double-check. We The Free knows how to do fall fashion right with the Jayde Flare Jumpsuit. It's all about the relaxed fit and wide legs, making it the perfect blend of comfort and style.
ALTAR'D STATE Shayla Corduroy Jumpsuit
Altar'd State brings a touch of boho-chic to corduroy with the Shayla Jumpsuit. The wide legs and cinched waist create a flattering silhouette, while the corduroy fabric adds a cozy element.
Show Me Your Mumu Cropped Everhart Jumpsuit
Get ready to show off your playful side with Show Me Your Mumu's Cropped Everhart Jumpsuit. The cropped length and wide legs make it a standout piece for fall.
BDG Smith Corduroy Coverall Jumpsuit
BDG Smith Corduroy Coverall Jumpsuit is the epitome of laid-back cool. The coverall style adds an extra dose of attitude, and the corduroy fabric keeps it on-trend.
Corduroy Zip-Up Jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are always a winner, and this corduroy zip-up jumpsuit is no exception. It's effortlessly cool and super trendy. Just zip it up, add some chunky boots, and you're ready to take on the world with a dash of '70s flair.
We The Free Ziggy Cord Overalls
Overalls are making a comeback, and these corduroy ones from Free People are the embodiment of fun and funky. They're perfect for creating a carefree, stylish look that's all about self-expression.
The Colette Weekend Jumpsuit by Maeve: Corduroy Edition
Maeve's Colette Weekend Jumpsuit in corduroy is a must-have for those who love a one-and-done outfit. It's relaxed, stylish, and perfect for a weekend getaway or a casual day out.
Corduroy Skirts
UO Joan Corduroy Belted Mini Skirt
Upgrade your skirt game with this corduroy belted mini skirt from Urban Outfitters. It's giving "It Girl" and can be paired with tights and boots for a classic winter look.
We The Free Come As You Are Cord Maxi Skirt
Maxi skirts are the epitome of boho chic, and this corduroy maxi skirt from Free People is a stunner. It's flowy, comfortable, and versatile. Pair it with your favorite sweater and some ankle boots for a relaxed yet on-trend look.
Treasure & Bond Corduroy Mini Skirt
Get ready to show some leg in the Treasure & Bond Corduroy Mini Skirt! This flirty piece brings a touch of playfulness to your fall wardrobe. Pair it with a tucked-in blouse and ankle boots for a look that effortlessly transitions from day to night.
Katherina Rust Brown Button Front Corduroy Skirt
Rust never looked so good! The Katherina Button Front Corduroy Skirt is here to add a warm and earthy vibe to your fall fashion game. The button-front detail adds a touch of retro flair, making it a standout piece for casual outings.
Pilcro Corduroy Mini Skirt
The A-line silhouette and rich corduroy fabric make it a wardrobe staple for the season. Dress it up with a blouse and heels or keep it casual with a graphic tee and sneakers.
Monki Cord Mini Skirt in Brown
The rich brown hue and minimalist design make it a versatile piece for fall. Pair it with a tucked-in sweater and some statement boots for a look that's effortlessly chic and oh-so-cozy.
Reformation Lila Corduroy Mini Skirt
Reformation takes corduroy to new lengths with the Lila Corduroy Midi Skirt. The A-line silhouette and midi length add a touch of sophistication to this classic fabric.
The Colette Corduroy Skirt by Maeve
Maeve introduces The Colette Corduroy Skirt, and it's a game-changer. The structured fit and corduroy fabric bring a touch of elegance to your fall wardrobe.
Corduroy Outerwear
Corduroy Shirt Jacket
A corduroy shirt jacket is the epitome of laid-back cool. It's the perfect layering piece for chilly days and adds a touch of rugged charm to your outfit.
Avec Les Filles Corduroy Puffer Vest
Looking to add some pizzazz to your winter outfit? This corduroy puffer vest is the way to go. It's cozy, trendy, and adds an extra layer of warmth to your ensemble.
alo Ribbed Velour Mountain Side Shacket
Shacket season is upon us, and Alo's Ribbed Velour Mountain Side Shacket is here to slay. The ribbed velour adds a luxe touch, and the oversized fit brings an element of coziness.
Banana Republic AMA Italian Corduroy Blazer
Banana Republic brings sophistication to corduroy with the Ama Italian Corduroy Blazer. The tailored fit and rich corduroy fabric make it a fall wardrobe essential. Pair it with a crisp white shirt and tailored pants for a polished office look, or throw it on over a dress for a stylish evening out.
EVERLANE The Corduroy Oversized Shirt Jacket
Everlane's Corduroy Oversized Shirt Jacket is the ultimate cool-girl layer. Whether you're running errands or meeting up with friends, this jacket adds an effortlessly chic vibe to any outfit. The oversized fit and corduroy fabric make it a standout piece for fall.
L.L. Bean Comfort Corduroy Relaxed Shirt
L.L. Bean brings comfort and style together with the Comfort Corduroy Relaxed Shirt. The relaxed fit and soft corduroy fabric make it a go-to for casual days. Tuck it into your favorite jeans or wear it loose over leggings – either way, you're embracing fall fashion with ease.
Brown Cooper Corduroy Long Sleeve Blazer with Leather Belt
Step into sophistication with the Brown Cooper Corduroy Long Sleeve Blazer. The long sleeves and leather belt add a touch of drama, making it a statement piece for fall.
GAP Corduroy Short Puffer Jacket
GAP takes corduroy to new heights with the Corduroy Short Puffer Jacket. Stay warm and stylish with this on-trend outerwear piece. The short length and puffer style makes it a versatile addition to your fall wardrobe.
BILLABONG Cold Day Trucker Jacket
Billabong's Cold Day Trucker Jacket brings a touch of laid-back cool to corduroy. The trucker style and corduroy fabric make it a fall favorite for casual outings.
Corduroy Accessories
Nike Air Max 97 Sneakers In Cord Mix
Sneakerheads, get ready to swoon over these Nike Air Max 97 sneakers in a stylish corduroy mix. They're the perfect blend of fashion and function, ensuring you look on point while staying comfortable.
Converse Lugged 2.0 Cozy Utility Corduroy Sneakers In Pale Blue
Step into the cozy side of fashion with these Converse Chuck Taylor All Star lugged corduroy sneakers in a lovely pale blue. These kicks combine comfort and style for a laid-back look.
Velvet Corduroy Bubble Headband
Accessorize your way into fall with the Velvet Corduroy Bubble Headband. This on-trend accessory adds a playful touch to any outfit.
Corduroy Backpack - Rowing Blazers x Target
Rowing Blazers and Target bring you the Corduroy Backpack – because your accessories should be as stylish as you are. The 17.75" size is perfect for all your essentials, and the corduroy fabric adds a touch of texture to your look.
Lululemon Corduroy Bucket Hat
Lululemon takes athleisure to the next level with the Corduroy Bucket Hat. The corduroy fabric adds a streetwear vibe to this classic silhouette.
UNIQLO Corduroy Round Mini Shoulder Bag
Upgrade your bag game with UNIQLO's Corduroy Round Mini Shoulder Bag. The round shape and corduroy fabric make it a standout piece for fall. Throw it over your shoulder for a stylish and practical accessory that holds all your essentials.
Madewell Corduroy Baseball Cap
Top off your fall looks with the Madewell Corduroy Baseball Cap. The classic cap gets a cozy update with soft corduroy fabric.
