It’s no secret that movie-goers are currently up in arms over the latest Wuthering Heights film adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. While some have praised Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation for its gorgeous set design and creative liberties, others are upset that it completely strays from the original novel's essential themes.

Whether you love the 2026 romance movie or think it’s an abomination of the original source material, it’s certainly got people talking about Emily Brontë’s gothic novel. Luckily, the 2026 film isn’t the only Wuthering Heights adaptation.

From Emerald Fennell’s divisive film to the many that came before it, here are the top-tier adaptations of Wuthering Heights.





Warner Bros. Pictures Wuthering Heights (2026) Is this film flawed? Yes. Is it problematic because of how much it strays from the source material? Also yes. I can go on and on about all the reasons why this most recent adaptation is a chaotic mess of epic proportions, and yet, there’s one thing I simply can’t deny: it’s an enchanting film. From start to finish, Fennell has brewed up a visually beautiful movie that feels very old Hollywood, yet strikingly modern at the same time. Best of all, there’s not a dull moment to be found.

United Artists Wuthering Heights (1939) This 1939 classic is dripping with excessive passion, tension, and drama. What more could you possibly want out of a Gothic Romance? Everything from the raw talent of the ensemble cast to the sheer dedication to capturing Brontë’s themes from the 1847 novel is impossible to overlook. It’s a masterpiece that still holds up to this day.

Film4/The UK Film Council Wuthering Heights (2011) Arguably, this is the most soul-crushing adaptation when it comes to capturing the turmoil of Emily Brontë’s sweeping novel. This 2011 version is honestly a breath of fresh air compared to the more white-washed alternatives of Heathcliff. Here is an adaptation that portrays the characters as Brontë intended when she wrote the novel back in the 19th century.

ABC Wuthering Heights (2009) This is a fan-favorite adaptation of Wuthering Heights, due to the remarkable cast, gorgeous set design, and undeniable chemistry between the lead actors. After all, who could resist Tom Hardy as Heathcliff?

MTV Wuthering Heights (2003) Honestly, sometimes you just want to zone out and watch a contemporary version of your favorite literary classic. That’s precisely where this zany adaptation of the 1847 novel comes in, crafted in a modern setting. It’s one of those popcorn flicks that is so bad it’s actually good. If its modern setting isn’t crazy enough, this version is also a musical.

BBC Wuthering Heights (1967) Here’s a solid adaptation of the classic novel, with brilliant actors, gorgeous cinematography, and a commitment to capturing the sheer passion and gothic thrills of the original novel. No complaints, this BBC series is honestly solid on its own.

